Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: A List of His 5 Best Songs You Must Tune In

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi turns 40 today. Hashmi worked as an assistant director for the film Raaz before he faced the camera. He debuted as an actor in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt's thriller Footpath.

He has given many excellent performances in his acting career spanning 15 years. Hashmi’s forthcoming release is gangster drama, Mumbai Saga which will also feature John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty.

Hashmi launched an autobiography titled in 2016 accounting the time when his son was battling with cancer. More than his filmography, soulful songs from Hashmi’s films have been loved by masses.

On his 40th birthday, we have compiled a playlist of his top 5 hits:

1. Judaai

This power ballad from 2008 film Jannat, hit the right chords aided by Kamran Ahmad’s voice. The blue-air track is composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri.

2. Dil Ibadat

KK sung another top-notch hit for Hashmi’s 2009 release Tum Mile. The verses were written by Kumaar, Sayeed Quadri and Pritam composed the music.

3. Haal e dil

A piece of amazing music and a matching voice by Harshit Saxena, this is an unforgettable piece from 2011 film Murder 2. Mithoon composed the score and also wrote the lyrics.

4. Tu Hi Mera

Shafqat Amanat Ali gave his soulful voice to this composition in 2014’s Jannat 2. Pritam’s composition was braced by Sayeed Qadri’s verses.

5. Humnava

Crooned by Papon for Humari Adhuri Kahaani in 2015. The lyrics of the song by Sayeed Qadri will melt your heart every time you listen.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.