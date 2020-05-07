Happy Birthday Erica Fernandez: A look At the Abundant Creativity Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star
Erica Fernandez turns a year older today. The actress made her TV debut with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.
Image: Erica Fernandes/Instagram
TV producer Ekta Kapoor has introduced us to many beautiful faces and creative artists in the past, with Erica Jennifer Fernandez being one of them. Born on May 7, Erica made her debut into the showbiz world with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.
However, her claim to fame is the reboot version of popular soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she dons the lead character of Prerna Sharma.
Apart from her popular onscreen portrayals, Erica keeps her fans entertainrd by showing off an abundance of creativity on her social media.
On her 27th birthday, here is a look at her life through social media:
Angel with Positivity: Despite rumours and reports making news every hour, Erica prefers to stay away from negativity. Her life is full of positivity, which is also evident through her user-interactive Instagram profile. This picture of hers depicts the calmness that she possesses.
Chef with looks: Another of Erica’s hobbies include her love for cooking. The actress puts in all the love while cooking, which certainly acts as an important ingredient for a perfect dish.
Pet-lover forever: Having a pet keeps you calm and compassionate towards other beings. Erica has a beautiful Labrador named Champ, who recently turned 5 on March 26.
Fitness freak: Keeping a fit body and mind is extremely necessary, especially during these testing times. Erica is practicing yoga these days to keep herself healthy.
Doodles and toddles: Apart from being a perfectionist at every other art, Erica also loves to create beautiful pieces on sheets of paper. She recently tried her hands on drawing mandala art.
