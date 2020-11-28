Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: Five Times the Actress Stunned Fans with Gorgeous Social Media Posts

Known for her performances in films like Jannat 2, Chakravyuh and Raaz 3D, actress Esha Gupta turned a year older today. Esha shot to fame after winning the Miss India International title in 2007. Five years later, she made her acting debut with crime thriller Jannat 2 in 2012. After that film, she was seen in the lead roles in Chakravyuh and Humshakals, among others.

The actress is also quite active on social media and often creates buzz by sharing her beautiful pictures. She won the title of Miss Photogenic at Femina Miss India in 2007. As Esha is celebrating her 35th birthday, here are some gorgeous Instagram pictures of the actress which will leave you in awe of her beauty.

In this picture, Esha is wearing a denim jacket and jeans. Her open tresses is making her look too gorgeous. The photo shows that she is not just beautiful but has also got a unique fashion sense. The actress shared the picture on Instagram without any caption and it does not need one because her expression in the image is saying it all.

Her alluring look in a classic white monokini grabbed the attention of netizens. In the photo, she can be seen striking an intense pose. This image was also posted without any caption as the photo itself is doing all the talking.

In this photo, the actress is rocking a casual look in a deep neck grey tee with open hair, posing on a chair. It appears from the picture that she did minimum make-up before getting this picture clicked.

She looks too sassy in the printed bikini. The actress is completely slaying it in a letter printed bikini in white-and-red and a jacket of the same print on top. The caption of the photo reads, “Love yourself first, that’s who you’ll be spending the rest of your life with.”

Esha looks stunning in pastel pink saree with floral prints. A smile on her face is making her look more gorgeous. Posting the picture, she wrote, “The purpose of our lives is to be happy”- Dalai Lama. Thank you sis for this beautiful saree.”

Here's wishing Esha Gupta a very happy birthday!