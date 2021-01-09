Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Sneak Peek into His and Shibani Dandekar’s Perfect Vacay

Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the most charismatic stars in Bollywood. As he steps into 47th year of his life, we cannot help but wonder and marvel at the physique he maintained, at his professional and also personal life balance; taking into account how effortlessly his love life has unravelled in the past few years.

Be it in films, or in web series, this multitalented director-writer-singer-actor-producer has never ceased to sweep us off his feet. Having generated some popular, exciting web series like Inside edge, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Farhan has left an equally indelible mark as producer.

Moreover, this influential actor has garnered attention not only for his creative pursuits or achievements but also for his social media presence. Father of two, Farhan has continued to have a pretty prominent presence in social media. Dating VJ-actor Shibani Dandekar, Farhan has never shied away from expressing his love, deep bonding over social media. Let’s take a look at Farhan’s love life through some of his adorable vacation pics with the gorgeous Shibani:

Sharing a throwback video of Shibani from their trip, Farhan captioned it as ‘Caught’. Revealing their fun-filled effortless charm, this video gives us a sneak peek into their enchanting love life.

Taking to Instagram the handsome hunk had shared this gorgeous photo from his Koh Samui vacation captioning it lovingly as ‘At, by and on your side’. Looking absolutely stunning the lovebirds make an amazing pair.

Farhan dropped this colourful easy-breezy photo humorously captioned as ‘Beach bums’. Both could be seen blissfully grinning away as they enjoy their vacation.

While soaking in the sun at a beach in Mexico, Farhan had posted this ‘Four feet from paradise’ photo. The white sand, turquoise water made one hell of a picturesque frame.

Captioned as ‘My happy place’ this photo beautifully sums up the couple’s love life. Here both could be seen chilling in the pool while enjoying the sunset at the horizon. They are like two peas in a pod.

Here he could be seen happily engrossed in jamming with his lady love, Shibani. Looking cool in a head band like a rockstar, the actor captioned the video post as “Keeping the lockdown blues away…”

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s toofan will be Farhan’s next venture.