Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: 5 Beautiful Pics of the Actress

Fatima Sana Shaikh turns a year older on January 11. She hogged the limelight with her performance in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Fatima, who will be next seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police, has already created a fan base for herself.

Apart from her stint on the big screen, she has gained immense popularity with her social media activities.

Fatima often takes out time from her work schedule to travel to picturesque settings and is quite active on the gram, treating her fans with amazing pictures.

On Fatima’s birthday, we share 5 Instagram pictures of the beauty that can't be missed.

Truly drooling

If you have been active on the gram, you have definitely seen this jaw-dropping picture of Fatima. In this beach-side image, she is basking in the glory of her own magnificence.

Oomph-factory

Fatima’s oomph is inexcusably enthralling in this frame. The saree-clad diva has evoked a new -found love for the six-yard piece with this seductive look.

Travel all the way

Her travel pictures have ignited our wanderlust. She took a break from work to explore the length and breadth of some exotic locations. This picture depicts what a touristy year it was for her.

Once a stunner, always a stunner

Fatima looks drop-dead gorgeous in this stunning metallic colour gown. She accessorised her looks with a pair of earrings.

Chop till you drop

Last but not the least; we bring you a glimpse from her famous chop, which got everyone hooked to her charming appearance in the first place. She captioned the image, “Aankhaein main kuch chala gaya?”

Wishing Fatima Sana Shaikh a very Happy Birthday.

