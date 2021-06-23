Happy Birthday Frances McDormand: Oscar-nominated Movies of the Actress

Frances McDormand is celebrating her 64th birthday today. The talented actress has been nominated for Oscar a total of seven times over the course of her career. Here are the Oscar-nominated movies of the actress.

Fargo

For her portrayal of Marge Gunderson in 1996 black comedy crime film Fargo, McDormand won the Academy Award for Best Actress. The actress portrayed the role of a pregnant Minnesota police chief who investigates roadside homicides that ensue after a car salesman hires two criminals and plans to kidnap his wife to extort ransom from his wealthy father-in-law.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing

McDormand earned her second statuette for essaying the role of Mildred Hayes, a bereaved mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in the film released in 2017. The crime drama was written, co-produced, and directed by Martin McDonagh.

Nomadland

McDormand won Best Actress, and the film Academy award for Nomadland, which she produced. The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. The actress played the character of a van dwelling working nomad who leaves her hometown after her husband dies.

Mississippi Burning

In the historical crime thriller film directed by Alan Parker, McDormand received Best Supporting Actress nominations. The film was loosely based on the 1964 murder investigation of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner in Mississippi. It also features Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe as two FBI agents who investigate the disappearance of three civil rights workers in Mississippi.

North Country

McDormand got Oscar nominations for the Best Supporting Actress for essaying the character of Glory Dodge in the film North Country. The film by Michael Seitzman was inspired by the 2002 book Class Action: The Story of Lois Jenson and the Landmark Case That Changed Sexual Harassment Law by Clara Bingham and Laura Leedy Gansler.

