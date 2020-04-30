Happy Birthday Gal Gadot: 5 Films of Her Early Acting Career

Actress Gal Gadot celebrates her 35th birthday on April 30. The model was crowned Miss Israel 2004 at 18. Gadot studied law and finished her two-year mandatory service in Israel Defence Forces. According to Gadot, her military background landed her the Fast and Furious series with which she entered the world of cinema .

She continues to act in Israeli cinema alongside Hollywood films. Gadot performs all stunt sequences in action films herself. She has also explored in the realm of television and has featured in several commercials. Gadot tasted global success when she donned Wonder Woman's armour for the massive franchise, DC Extended Universe. She received many awards for her performance including the Rising Star Award at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

On Gadot’s birthday, here’s looking at some of her early films:

1. Fast & Furious (2009)

Directed by Justin Lee, the 2009 adventure was the fourth in the series and marked Gadot’s debut. Fast & Furious 4 saw Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker’s Brian O’conner. Gadot’s character Gisele Yashar serves as a communicating agent for Mexican drug lord, Braga and becomes Dominic’s brief love interest.

2. Fast Five (2011)

This action-packed film required Gadot to ride Ducati Streetfighter which she trained for. For the fifth part in the franchise, Gadot reprises as Gisele and has joined of Dominic’s (played by Vin Diesel) gang. She develops feelings for Sung Kang’s character Han Lue who is Dominic’s business partner.

3. Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

In this Greg Mottola directed action-comedy, Gadot features as Natalie Jones who is a bold and strong character. Natalie and her husband Tim Jones (played by Jon Hamm) are spies but pretend to live an ordinary life in the presence of a next-door residing couple, the Gaffneys played by Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher.

4. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

For the second instalment in the DC Cinematic Universe, Gadot came in as Diana Prince and gave audiences a preview of her future Wonder Woman self. Gadot put on 17 pounds and rigorously trained in mixed martial arts for the role. You should watch this film to make sense of her addition to the Justice League team by Batman, in the subsequent successors.

5. Justice League (2017)

A meaty screentime and an impeccable show of swordsmanship gave Gadot’s career, the boost it needed. Gadot possesses metahuman powers that is passed on to her by her parents and is an immortal warrior. Alongside an ensemble cast, Gadot’s Wonder Woman performed the stunts with flawless elegance and agility.

