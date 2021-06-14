Happy Birthday Ganesh Acharya: From Chikni Chameli to Husn Hai Suhana, Songs Choreographed by Him

Ganesh Acharya is responsible for giving us some of the most memorable dance numbers in Bollywood. Also a film director and actor, Acharya has appeared in several music videos. The veteran dancer has choreographed some of the most iconic hook steps in popular songs that are etched deep in the memories of Bollywood fans.

From Govinda to Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit to Katrina Kaif, Acharya has made the country’s biggest stars match steps to his choreographies. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s looking back at his top choreographies that made millions groove:

Masti ki Paathshala from Rang De Basanti

This song became an overnight sensation in the country. Nothing could have elevated the vibe of this number better than Aamir Khan’s craziness and quirkiness. It became an anthem for the college goers and school going students and the hook steps remain a favourite among the youth to date.

Chikni Chameli from Agneepath

This song transformed Katrina Kaif’s image as a Bollywood actress. She emerged as one of the leading actresses who also became popular for her dancing prowess. Acharya was one of the group dancers in the original film of the same name. The song became such a phenomenal sensation that people of all ages were grooving on its steps.

Malhaari from Bajirao Mastani

Acharya and Ranveer Singh have collaborated for several hits such as Khalibali and Tattad Tattad. And in this song the choreographer rightly channeled the actor’s energy and dedication. The energy of the Maratha king was perfectly reflected in the steps, the formation, the style of the movement.

Beedi Jalaile from Omkara

Beedi Jalaile remains a very special song for Acharya also. The dancing legend won his first ever Filmfare award for this breathtaking item song. The music for the massive hit was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The National Award winning choreographer created magic with Bipasha Basu who gave this marvellous hit a new height.

Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No. 1

This song, according to Acharya, made his career in choreography take off. He was a new choreographer compared to big names of the time like Saroj Khan. Filmmaker David Dhawan and Govinda gave him an opportunity and he churned out a fire-hit song. The choreography helped him discover the style he started to be known for.

