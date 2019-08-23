Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: 6 Times the Actress-model Proved She's an Insta Queen

Popular model and actress Gauahar Khan, who has a long standing career as a model and has also appeared in multiple films, celebrates her birthday on August 23. Having starred in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Fever, Badrinath ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan, she also participated in and became the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7. She is also a skilled dancer who became the first runner-up in the third season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Gauahar also played one of the leads in the popular stage musical Zangoora for several months. The well-known model who has walked the ramp for designers Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Neeta Lulla, Payal Jain and others is known for her sense of aesthetic style and keeps fans engaged with a slew of images sporting designer wears. Here's 6 times Gauahar proved she is an Insta queen with her looks.

When she looked stellar in leopard print:

Gauhar posted the image of her dressed in a leopard print gown captioning it "Khush Raho ! Aabaad Raho ! Be #Gauahargeous." She wore minimal accessories for the shoot and completed her look with black heels and left her hair open.

When she looked beautiful in blue:

The model sported the white and blue patterned knee-length gown with floral motifs running through for the look. The stunning dress had a narrow slight exposing her midriff ever so slightly, while she completed the look without any accessories and kept her hair tied up in a bun.

When she looked ravishing in a saree:

Posted from Goa, the image showed Khan sporting a Gunjan Arora creation in pink. Gauahar paired the saree gown with an embroidered blouse and statement earrings.

When she looked pristine for Eid:

Gauahar captioned the image, "Evening look! #Eidmubarak hope everyone had a blessed Eid! I spent it with my loved ones!!!" The model and actress sported a Heena Kochhar creation that was an embroidered salwar suit that had motifs running throughout the body. She paired it with statement earrings and a ring for the occasion.

When she looked sexy in red and white:

Gauahar posted the image in a red and white Bloom dress that she paired with statement earrings and stilletos. With her hair kept untied, the model-turned-actress looked resplendent in bold stripes.

When she looked like a beautiful bride:

The image, shot by photographer Dabboo Ratnani, saw Gauahar looking like a bride in a red and white Manyavar ethnic creation from their Mohey line that she paired with a pearl necklace and maangtika.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.