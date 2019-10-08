Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: 5 Celebrity Spaces Designed by Her

Recently, discussing about her profession with Vogue magazine, Gauri Khan, owner and creative head of Gauri Khan Designs, had shared how one's place of residence and/or work is a reflection of their personality, their taste and their experience. She specifically said, "It's essential to make something your own."

She might be an industry insider but making homes, rather turning a house into home, is a job that you won’t leave onto unsafe hands. That way, Gauri enjoys a quite happy and confident clients.

"Now, we always dream of making a home personal and individualistic, too keen on making a sense of belonging and meaning in everyday life. But people like Gauri, with their home interior solutions and unique approach, make it happen for us," recalled *Name* while talking about association with Gauri.

On Gauri’s 49th birthday, here's looking at a few Bollywood celebrity spaces designed by her:

Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri has designed both the house and work spaces of Shah Rukh. In his testimony for Gauri's work, the husband-actor said, "Gauri has planned my office artistically and beautifully. She has this quality of bringing original thoughts to any design."

Their lavish mansion Mannat that the couple bought in 2001, has also been designed by Gauri.

Karan Johar

For her close friend Karan, Gauri has designed probably one of the most intimate places-- his two kids Yash and Roohi's nursery. Apart from that, Gauri has also lent her vision to Karan's house terrace. About her, Karan had said, "Her sense of aesthetic is unparalleled and individualistic.”

My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care....its my paradise!!! Love you gauri.... pic.twitter.com/2AS6OWhBtw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2017

Ranbir Kapoor

Gauri has posted pictures of Ranbir’s bachelor pad on social media that gives a sneak peek into her creative world and thought process about designs and their utility.

Sidharth Malhotra

Vogue magazine carried glimpses of the actor’s bachelor pad in Bandra. Talking to the magazine about the new house, Gauri said, “I wanted to create a warm, inviting space to retreat to after a hectic day of endless shoots and rigorous schedules.”

Alia Bhatt

Alia shared a few inside pictures of her vanity van along with the caption, “A glimpse of my new moving home.. @gaurikhan.”

About her own work and its beginning, Gauri had said, "It began at home, like it does with all great things. I was redecorating my own home, and other related projects, when people started approaching me to design their properties as well. I took the plunge as a hobby, and before I knew it, it turned into a life-long, fulfilling profession for me."

