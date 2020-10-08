Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: A Look at Her Five Priceless Moments With Family

On the occasion of Gauri Khan's birthday today, here's looking at some of her special moments with family.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2020, 9:55 AM IST
Interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan turns a year older today. Her clientele includes some of the most high-profile names from Ralph Lauren to Karan Johar. She is also co-founder and co-chairperson of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Gauri, who is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan, has studied fashion designing and has designed collaborated collections with renowned fashion designers as well.

Gauri met Shah Rukh in Delhi in the year 1984, long before he became a superstar. The couple got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony after six years of courtship. They are blessed with three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.

On the occasion of Gauri Khan’s birthday today, here’s looking at some of her special moments with family:

1. A rare frame indeed. This family photo is from a holiday trip. Dressed in winter gears, the family squeezes in to get an epic picture clicked. While Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are seen at the extreme edges, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam can be seen comfortably wedged.

View this post on Instagram

Squeezing memories into one frame...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

2. This sweet photo has Gauri and Suhana planting a kiss on SRK’s cheek. He looks happy as he gets love from the important ladies in his life. Gauri captioned it as, “Most days he deserves it…”

View this post on Instagram

Most days he deserves it ...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

3. In this picture, AbRam is seated on his elder brother’s lap who seems to be in charge of the steering wheel. Suhana and Gauri also give a glance to the camera for a click.

View this post on Instagram

My three pet designs for 2019 @GkD 😍

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

4. A heartfelt post with a heartfelt caption. This heart-warming picture catches a special moment of Gauri, SRK and their youngest one. Gauri wrote in the caption, “With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school!”

5. An epic frame of the Khans for keeps. The family sits for a picture together. The best thing is them twinning in white and blue denims.

Happy Blissful Birthday, Gauri Khan!

