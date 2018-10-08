Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: See the Versatile Stylemaker Over the Years

Time and again Gauri Khan has proved that she isn't just any popular star wife, but that the celebrity interior designer, producer and mother of three is one of the most stylish trendsetters in the industry.From being spotted spending quality time with her kids to celebrity gatherings; from her business launches to walking the ramp - this style diva always rocks her sense of style and how!Gauri is known for her glamorous yet comfortable fashion statements at her appearances in several occasions in Bollywood.Designer-wear, pant suits, dazzling gowns and ripped jeans, Gauri slays all looks look and can give any bollywood diva a run for their money.This working woman remains a muse for star designers like Satya Paul and has turned show stopper for several fashion houses.On her 48th birthday, we rounded up some of her trendy ensembles that prove Gauri khan is the ultimate trendsetter.