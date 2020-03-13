Happy Birthday Geeta Basra: 5 Times She Twinned with Her Daughter

Actress Geeta Basra turns a year older on March 13. The stunning diva entered the world of cinema in 2006 with the Emraan Hashmi starrer Dil Diya Hai. Geeta is married to Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and is blessed with a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, born in July 2016.

Apart from regularly sharing glimpses of special and mundane moments of her life, she keeps her gram filled with candy sweet pictures alongside baby girl, Hinaya.

Today on her birthday, let’s look at some super twinning pictures of mother-daughter:

Like mother, like daughter

The image is from a vacation and we heart this unique combination of mommy and daughter. They both look endearing in matching orange outfits and hats.

Two of a kind

Little Hinaya smoothly matches her mom in this cute breezy printed outfit. Their choice of near-perfect coordinating dresses are too hard to miss.

Cheek mate

Miles to go before you sleep. This frame perfectly talks about the powerful mother-daughter bond. How many hearts for this one?

Like peas in a pod

Looks like the two were on a roll during their Maldives vacay. To match up each other’s attires, they seem to leave no stone unturned. The caption says it all, “A mother’s treasure is her daughter”.

Patch-Match

Last but not the least, this pair is really taking twinning to another level, giving out some major inspiration goals. In this image, they are acing the fashion game like no other.

Happy Birthday Geeta Basra!

