Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: From Tomboy to Victoria’s Secret Angel, See Style Evolution in Pics

From being a volleyball player in her teens to being the style maven today, Gigi Hadid, one of the world’s highest paid supermodel turns 24! Gigi is undoubtedly the biggest millennial fashion icon, who doesn’t just know how to rock a gown at the red carpet but also makes a fashion statement every time she walks down the streets. Yes, every time!Known for her effortless fashion statements, Gigi's famous Supermodel sister Bella Hadid herself draws inspiration from her style. Imagine!Ranked among the top 10 highest paid models in the world, Gigi has a mammoth $29 million riding on her, trailing after her only friend Kendall Jenner. Thanks to her popularity, good looks and 47.2 Million Instagram followers.Apart from her success on the ramp, she has always been in the news for her high-profile relationship with musician Zayn Malik and her closeness to the Kardashian family.On the supermodel's 24th birthday, scroll down to witness some of the most epic style moments that will make you want to pick your jaws from the floor.