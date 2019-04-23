English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: From Tomboy to Victoria’s Secret Angel, See Style Evolution in Pics
On Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday, scroll down to witness some of her epic style moments that will make you want to pick your jaws from the floor.
From being a volleyball player in her teens to being the style maven today, Gigi Hadid, one of the world’s highest paid supermodel turns 24! Gigi is undoubtedly the biggest millennial fashion icon, who doesn’t just know how to rock a gown at the red carpet but also makes a fashion statement every time she walks down the streets. Yes, every time!
Known for her effortless fashion statements, Gigi's famous Supermodel sister Bella Hadid herself draws inspiration from her style. Imagine!
Ranked among the top 10 highest paid models in the world, Gigi has a mammoth $29 million riding on her, trailing after her only friend Kendall Jenner. Thanks to her popularity, good looks and 47.2 Million Instagram followers.
Apart from her success on the ramp, she has always been in the news for her high-profile relationship with musician Zayn Malik and her closeness to the Kardashian family.
On the supermodel's 24th birthday, scroll down to witness some of the most epic style moments that will make you want to pick your jaws from the floor.
Also Watch
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
