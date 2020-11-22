Happy Birthday Hailey Baldwin: Her Picture Perfect Moments with Justin Bieber

American model Hailey Bieber turns 24 on November 22 and she is already enjoying her birthday cake. In her recent Instagram story on Saturday, Hailey showed off a delicious looking cake that she received ahead of her birthday.

Much like everyone else, Hailey has been spending her lockdown days with family, which includes husband Justin Bieber. The Canadian pop star married his long-time friend, Hailey in a private ceremony in 2018.

Hailey has been the face of top luxury brands like Versace, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith among others. However, with the 2020 lockdown, fans have been able to see more of Hailey and Justin. Take a look at some of their pictures that might affirm your belief in love.

The couple dressed up for Halloween last month and their pictures received an overwhelming response from netizens. Hailey dressed up as a sexy nurse inspired from Netflix series Ratched, while Justin drew inspiration from Disney classic Toy Story character Woody. Commenting on her picture, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly declared her the "halloween queen”. Actor Vanessa Hudgens commented, "Loooooveeee thissss.”

The couple also graced the cover of Vogue Italia for the October 2020 issue. The intimate shoot highlighted the chemistry of the couple and was much loved by fans.

The couple also indulges in adventure together and go for dirt racing. The post shows the couple enjoying their quality time together.

The married couple also posts some pictures from their memorable wedding day. Like this one, where the couple is pretty happy and enjoying all the attention.

Celebrating their new year together, Hailey posted this picture last year. Captioning the image, Hailey said, “please be my New Years kiss even when I'm 80."

The it couple is all about old school Polaroids in this Christmas post which has received over 2.5 million likes.

Happy birthday to Hailey Baldwin. How do you like the couple's moments of the two lovebirds?