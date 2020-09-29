Happy Birthday Halsey: Here's Looking at Her Top 5 Hits

American singer Halsey aka Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, who turns 25 on September 29, 2020, has achieved a lot in her career which started when she was 19. From a song which she uploaded on Soundcloud back in 2014 to making to Time’s 100 most influential people in 2020, Halsey has claimed her place in the music industry.

As the birthday girl turns a year older, here are some of the top hits of the singer:

Ghost

Halsey’s debut song which she wrote when she was 19 speaks about her thought process when she was a teenager before all the fame had transformed her. The 2 minute 33 second electro-pop is a unique song which attracted five record labels who contacted her within hours. The song is significant in her career and has become a genre in itself.

Hurricanes

This song from Halsey’s first album Badlands, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, was an instant success in 2015. With its electro pop beats, the song is perfect for a house party. It is a tribute to womanhood, growth, overcoming trauma, and trusting yourself in tough situations. It is a song that reminds you that you don't belong to anybody but yourself.

Closer

This is Halsey’s one of the most iconic songs. The song which was made in collaboration with The Chainsmokers was her first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 12 consecutive weeks. The song was eventually certified Diamond. The song describes modern relationships, which are not exactly romantic.

Without Me

This song was written after Halsey broke up with her then boyfriend GEazy in October 2018. She took her broken heart and made it into art through this song which resonated with many. As Billboard describes, the song has psychedelic clean guitars, hazy alt-R&B production, and emo’s romantic venom, tempered by pop melodicism. The song was her first solo single which made top the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for a full year on the chart.

Boy with Luv

Halsey’s first collaboration with South Korean boy band BTS was a blockbuster hit, thanks to the fans of both the artists’. The band also formed a lasting friendship with Halsey who wrote a sweet note for her in the Time’s 100 influential people.

BTS member Suga also collaborated with her for her latest album Manic, which they describe as “the most genuine pieces of work we’ve ever encountered.”