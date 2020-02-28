Happy Birthday Hazel Keech: Her 6 Best Moments on Social Media

As Hazel Keech turns 33 on February 28 (Friday), the model, actor, dancer and regression therapist has shown what self-love means and what importance it holds.

Hazel is of British−Mauritian origins and has appeared in various Indian serials and popular Bollywood movie like Bodyguard.

Now, she is married to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and interacts with fans and followers via social media.

Here are some of Hazel’s top Instagram posts.

Love is in the air

The latest photo on Hazel’s profile is that with her “handsome” hubby, where she wishes him Happy Valentine’s Day.

The Dancing Diva

Having had her commendable stint in Bollywood, Hazel shared a throwback picture of dancing at IIFA, which was a proud moment for her.

She wrote it was “just before” she suffered from a slipped disc and the “peak” of her “depression/anxiety/suicidal tendencies”. She also wrote how she suffered from insecurities regarding her physique. Hazel concluded the post by saying the “Silver Lining” here was that not only did she recover from that phase, but also now helps others recover.

Friends for life

Hazel is known to be close with Zaheer Khan’s wife and fellow actor Sagarika Ghatge. Here is a selfie of the duo from a wedding.

Happy family

In the adorable video, Hazel can be seen with her Yuvraj Singh and their poodle, Coco Singh.

HNY resolution

Hazel’s Happy New Year resolution, as she writes, is to love herself “a little more”, trust herself “over others a little more”, and also “get off Instagram more”.

Birthday time

On hubby Yuvraj’s birthday, Hazel posted the picture of the former player’s coffee mug.

