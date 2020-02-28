Happy Birthday Hazel Keech: Her 6 Best Moments on Social Media
While Hazel rings in her birthday with Yuvraj Singh in New York City, here's a roundup of her best social media posts.
credits - Hazel Keech instagram
As Hazel Keech turns 33 on February 28 (Friday), the model, actor, dancer and regression therapist has shown what self-love means and what importance it holds.
Hazel is of British−Mauritian origins and has appeared in various Indian serials and popular Bollywood movie like Bodyguard.
Now, she is married to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and interacts with fans and followers via social media.
Here are some of Hazel’s top Instagram posts.
Love is in the air
The latest photo on Hazel’s profile is that with her “handsome” hubby, where she wishes him Happy Valentine’s Day.
The Dancing Diva
Having had her commendable stint in Bollywood, Hazel shared a throwback picture of dancing at IIFA, which was a proud moment for her.
She wrote it was “just before” she suffered from a slipped disc and the “peak” of her “depression/anxiety/suicidal tendencies”. She also wrote how she suffered from insecurities regarding her physique. Hazel concluded the post by saying the “Silver Lining” here was that not only did she recover from that phase, but also now helps others recover.
View this post on Instagram
#tbt (finally i got it on a Thursday) to when i Performed at the iifa awards! One of my proudest moments as a dancer to my favourite item song and at my fittest and physical best.... so i thought! This was just before my slipped disc and peak of my depression/anxiety/suicidal tendencies which I had while having eating disorders.... so i still thought i was fat in this picture.... yet now I can see THAT I HAD ABS! I told no one what i was going through, only my flat mate saw my instability and at times was scared for me. After I broken mentally, physically and emotionally i finally found a therapist and got some help. Now i help others as a therapist..... so there is a Silver Lining in the end #sometimeswebreaktobecomestronger #silverlining #mentalhealth #perspective #iifaawards
Friends for life
Hazel is known to be close with Zaheer Khan’s wife and fellow actor Sagarika Ghatge. Here is a selfie of the duo from a wedding.
Happy family
In the adorable video, Hazel can be seen with her Yuvraj Singh and their poodle, Coco Singh.
HNY resolution
Hazel’s Happy New Year resolution, as she writes, is to love herself “a little more”, trust herself “over others a little more”, and also “get off Instagram more”.
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year all. Im grateful to be alive another year.... My resolution is to love myself a little more, trust myself over others a little more, be kind to myself more.... get off instagram more! Be safe be happy all! Love you! Thank you my fans for the love and support
Birthday time
On hubby Yuvraj’s birthday, Hazel posted the picture of the former player’s coffee mug.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Husband!! I know you are having a mad time with your friends right now, so today i have a small part of you with me (your coffee mug). You are always with me as I’m always with you! I wish you only joy, peace and happiness.... all ironically you get all that from ME !!! I love you ❤️
