Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
3-min read

Happy Birthday Hazel Keech: Her 6 Best Moments on Social Media

While Hazel rings in her birthday with Yuvraj Singh in New York City, here's a roundup of her best social media posts.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 28, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Hazel Keech: Her 6 Best Moments on Social Media
credits - Hazel Keech instagram

As Hazel Keech turns 33 on February 28 (Friday), the model, actor, dancer and regression therapist has shown what self-love means and what importance it holds.

Hazel is of British−Mauritian origins and has appeared in various Indian serials and popular Bollywood movie like Bodyguard.

Now, she is married to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and interacts with fans and followers via social media.

Here are some of Hazel’s top Instagram posts.

Love is in the air

The latest photo on Hazel’s profile is that with her “handsome” hubby, where she wishes him Happy Valentine’s Day.

The Dancing Diva

Having had her commendable stint in Bollywood, Hazel shared a throwback picture of dancing at IIFA, which was a proud moment for her.

She wrote it was “just before” she suffered from a slipped disc and the “peak” of her “depression/anxiety/suicidal tendencies”. She also wrote how she suffered from insecurities regarding her physique. Hazel concluded the post by saying the “Silver Lining” here was that not only did she recover from that phase, but also now helps others recover.

View this post on Instagram

#tbt (finally i got it on a Thursday) to when i Performed at the iifa awards! One of my proudest moments as a dancer to my favourite item song and at my fittest and physical best.... so i thought! This was just before my slipped disc and peak of my depression/anxiety/suicidal tendencies which I had while having eating disorders.... so i still thought i was fat in this picture.... yet now I can see THAT I HAD ABS! I told no one what i was going through, only my flat mate saw my instability and at times was scared for me. After I broken mentally, physically and emotionally i finally found a therapist and got some help. Now i help others as a therapist..... so there is a Silver Lining in the end #sometimeswebreaktobecomestronger #silverlining #mentalhealth #perspective #iifaawards

A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial) on

Friends for life

Hazel is known to be close with Zaheer Khan’s wife and fellow actor Sagarika Ghatge. Here is a selfie of the duo from a wedding.

Happy family

In the adorable video, Hazel can be seen with her Yuvraj Singh and their poodle, Coco Singh.

HNY resolution

Hazel’s Happy New Year resolution, as she writes, is to love herself “a little more”, trust herself “over others a little more”, and also “get off Instagram more”.

Birthday time

On hubby Yuvraj’s birthday, Hazel posted the picture of the former player’s coffee mug.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram