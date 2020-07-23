Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: 5 Hits of the Singer

Himesh Reshammiya has been entertaining his audiences with groovy tunes for long now. On his birthday, let's revisit his five most popular tracks.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: 5 Hits of the Singer
Himesh Reshammiya

Bollywood singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya became a favourite among all within no time. From giving some of the Bollywood’s popular dance numbers to changing the dynamics of the music industry, birthday boy Himesh reached the peak of his career in late 2000’s. Born on July 23, the Indian playback singer began his career as music director in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He has also tried his luck in acting with movies like Aap Kaa Surroor and The Xpose.

On his birthday today, here’s a look at some of the all-time hits from the versatile artist:

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Himesh changed the face of party music with some of his foot tapping numbers. Most of these songs, filmed on Emraan Hashmi, gathered a huge fan craze after their release and continue to do so. His song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is an example of the above statement.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

The hook style of Himesh singing with a cap, a long echo sound and moving his hands started with the song Aashiq Banaya Aapne, which also marked his playback singing debut.

Viraaniya

From the peppy party music, Himesh changed to romantic and sad numbers for the movie Namaste London. The songs, including Viraaniya, Ye Hi Hota Pyaar and Chakna Chakna went on to become great hits.

Chalao Na Naino Se

Himesh Reshammiya also lent his voice to the song Chalao Na Naino Se from the movie Bol Bachchan. The song, with Hinglish lyrics, has been a great hit for years now.

Janeman

Himesh also acted, composed music and sang songs for the movie Radio. While the movie did not turn out to be a commercial hit, some of its numbers, including Janeman managed to win many hearts.

HBD Himesh. Here's wishing the talented singer-composer-actor a long life, peace and prosperity.

