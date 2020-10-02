Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Here are Pics That Prove She is a Style Queen

Famous TV actress Hina Khan is turning a year older on October 2, 2020. The Indian TV and film actress was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. She made her first TV debut as the lead role of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and played the role of Akshara Singhania. The actress also did other TV shows including Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

She is the highest-paid actresses in the Indian showbiz industry. Besides, the actress’s fashion sense makes an impressive statement to her fans. With a fan following of over 9.5 million on her Instagram account, she is an inspiration to many styles and looks. So, let's go through some of her best Insta-looks.

Blue love

Hina looked pretty in a gorgeous blue Shekhawat sharara set. The kurti had a silver-stripes printed border with golden-net-work on the border of her dupattas. With the vibes of blue sharara set, her caption ‘Sending love, wherever it is needed,’ totally gives out the blue love to her followers.

The yin and yang with a dip of yellow

The polka dot pants with white and black strip top give her a classy look. The actress wears it with a shimmering yellow tone eyeshade and matching bright yellow heels. Her wavy hairs add to the class of her looks.

Black rainbow in the light

Hina wore a shimmery dress with multi-colour, sequinned fabrics on the Indian tele awards. The dress featured criss-cross straps and rainbow colours on a black base carrying on one-shoulder. She totally justified the look.

All yellow

The actor looks fabulous in the casual yellow-suit. The halter neck top gives a cool style to the summer sun while the yellow pants and long-see-through cardigan, making it perfect for work-wear.

Good to go ‘white top and jeans’

Hina’s look in these is a ‘good to go’ anytime style. The white top with a cut in the belly gives a naughty vibe whereas the boyfriend is a comfortable match. While the bob-straight style hair adds to the outfit, the long-quoted belt makes a statement with the matching gladiator-heels.