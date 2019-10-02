Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Here's a Look at Best Instagram Looks of the Actress

TV actress Hina Khan, better known for her role Komolika in Kasautti Zindagii Kay, is turning a year older on October 2, 2019. The Indian TV and film actress was born in the year 1987 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Being one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian showbiz industry, Hina Khan completed her MBA from Gurgaon, Haryana. The actor made her TV debut as the lead in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role of Akshara Singhania in the show. After earning her share of fame, she did reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

While Hina has seen a successful career trajectory so far, the actress is no less when it comes to showing off her fashion skills. She knows it exactly how to make jaws drop with her looks. As the actress turns 32, here is a look at some of her best Instagram looks:

Pink is the new black at Cannes Film Festival

On her first day at the Cannes Film Festival, which also marked her debut at the International occasion, Hina Khan opted for a three-piece pink suit. The actress looked every bit elegant as she stepped out for the first series of interviews at Cannes Film Festival in French Riviera. To add, the actress combined it with beige sandals.

Channeling the inner Komolika with her looks

Hina Khan’s role as Komolika in TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the remarkable characters played by her. In fact, her reel’s character’s fashion was similar to her real style. The actress made her Komolika look stylish with a mix of traditional and contemporary look. She rocked it with a pink and black saree, with a green background.

Pulling the traditional with an excellence

It is not easy to pull of both contemporary and traditional look with equal elegance. However, the task isn’t difficult for Hina Khan, who can do it like a pro. When the actress walked the ramp at a fashion event recently wearing a pinkish-orange lehenga, she looked the perfect bride. The actress complimented it with minimal jewelry and a bun.

Staying sweet sixteen forever

There is no clothing that might look offbeat on Hina Khan. She dons the childish look too with perfection. The actress posted a vibrant and bubbly look in these pictures. The actress made her look radiant with wavy hairs, hairstreaks, funky jewelry, flower-printed top and naughty smile.

Beach vacay? Do it like Hina Khan

The actress can happily and successfully give a tough competition to all the fashion goals set so far. In her ocean green bikini, accompanied with a clear view, the actress is the water baby we all want to become.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.