Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 4 Super Style Statements By the Actor
The ultimate style icon of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan turns 45. The Greek God of Bollywood has an unconventional and trendy style statement. We ought to admit that Hrithik can make heads turn even if he throws on a simple white tee and a pair of blue jeans together.
We decided to round up the most celebrated on-screen fashion fads by Hrithik:
Net t-shirt Look from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
The Ik Pal Ka Jeena number saw Hrithik in a bandana, bling bracelets and glasses in a club after which started a fashion movement among his fans. Many imitated his Rohit Mehra look in Koi Mil Gaya too.
Jackets
Be it denims, leather or pop colour, Hrithik can don any jacket that comes his way making Ranveer Singh look subtle. From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Dhoom 2, he wouldn't do without sporting a jacket trend.
Stoles from Dhoom 2
Apart from the stud biker look zooming away, Hrithik was seen in stoles designed for men which became a popular trend not only among his fans but also in the industry. No one can pull it off better than him. Sorry, Shahid and Shah Rukh!
Polos Necks
If you want to stay warm and stylish at the same time, you better take cues from Hrithik. From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, K3G to Mujhse Dosti Karogey, Hrithik's polo neck sweaters look definitely got the temperature soaring.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
