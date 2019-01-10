Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 4 Super Style Statements By the Actor

The ultimate style icon of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan turns 45. The Greek God of Bollywood has an unconventional and trendy style statement. We ought to admit that Hrithik can make heads turn even if he throws on a simple white tee and a pair of blue jeans together.

via GIPHY

Since the beginning of his career, Hrithik is known to experiment not only with his roles but his style and hairdos as well. From t-shirts to polo necks, smart tailored tuxedos to the hottie-next-door look, we have loved Hrithik in every Avatar he has adorned.

via GIPHY

We decided to round up the most celebrated on-screen fashion fads by Hrithik:

via GIPHY

The Ik Pal Ka Jeena number saw Hrithik in a bandana, bling bracelets and glasses in a club after which started a fashion movement among his fans. Many imitated his Rohit Mehra look in Koi Mil Gaya too.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Be it denims, leather or pop colour, Hrithik can don any jacket that comes his way making Ranveer Singh look subtle. From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Dhoom 2, he wouldn't do without sporting a jacket trend.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Stoles from Dhoom 2Apart from the stud biker look zooming away, Hrithik was seen in stoles designed for men which became a popular trend not only among his fans but also in the industry. No one can pull it off better than him. Sorry, Shahid and Shah Rukh!

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Polos NecksIf you want to stay warm and stylish at the same time, you better take cues from Hrithik. From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, K3G to Mujhse Dosti Karogey, Hrithik's polo neck sweaters look definitely got the temperature soaring.