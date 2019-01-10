GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 4 Super Style Statements By the Actor

Since the beginning of his career, Hrithik is known to experiment not only with his roles but his style and hairdos as well. From t-shirts to polo necks, smart tailored tuxedos to the hottie-next-door look, we have loved Hrithik in every Avatar he has adorned.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 4 Super Style Statements By the Actor
Since the beginning of his career, Hrithik is known to experiment not only with his roles but his style and hairdos as well. From t-shirts to polo necks, smart tailored tuxedos to the hottie-next-door look, we have loved Hrithik in every Avatar he has adorned.
Loading...
The ultimate style icon of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan turns 45. The Greek God of Bollywood has an unconventional and trendy style statement. We ought to admit that Hrithik can make heads turn even if he throws on a simple white tee and a pair of blue jeans together.

via GIPHY



बोल GIF from बोल GIFs


Since the beginning of his career, Hrithik is known to experiment not only with his roles but his style and hairdos as well. From t-shirts to polo necks, smart tailored tuxedos to the hottie-next-door look, we have loved Hrithik in every Avatar he has adorned.

via GIPHY



We decided to round up the most celebrated on-screen fashion fads by Hrithik:

Net t-shirt Look from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

via GIPHY



The Ik Pal Ka Jeena number saw Hrithik in a bandana, bling bracelets and glasses in a club after which started a fashion movement among his fans. Many imitated his Rohit Mehra look in Koi Mil Gaya too.

via GIPHY



via GIPHY



हैपी,खुश, Amused, Happy,खुशियांहै GIF from हैपी GIFs


via GIPHY



Jackets
Be it denims, leather or pop colour, Hrithik can don any jacket that comes his way making Ranveer Singh look subtle. From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Dhoom 2, he wouldn't do without sporting a jacket trend.

via GIPHY



via GIPHY



Stoles from Dhoom 2

Apart from the stud biker look zooming away, Hrithik was seen in stoles designed for men which became a popular trend not only among his fans but also in the industry. No one can pull it off better than him. Sorry, Shahid and Shah Rukh!

via GIPHY



via GIPHY



Polos Necks

If you want to stay warm and stylish at the same time, you better take cues from Hrithik. From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, K3G to Mujhse Dosti Karogey, Hrithik's polo neck sweaters look definitely got the temperature soaring.



| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram