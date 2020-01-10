Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 5 Delightful Insta Pics of Bollywood's Greek God

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 46th birthday. The actor who danced into the hearts of audiences with his phenomenal hits almost refuses to age. Blessed with spectacular acting skills, this super star is surely a darling of the masses.

Hrithik is known to be a family man who takes time from his busy schedule to spend time with his parents and two sons.

From sharing posts of his fitness regime to family getaways, he keeps his Instagram handle updated. On the Super 30 actor’s birthday, we mined into his social media account and here are 5 most delightful pictures you can’t miss.

Enchanting good looks

Hrithik’s looks has always made us weak in the knees. He never fails to charm everyone with his eye-catching persona.

He recently captioned a pic, “If I think I look good, does that make me look bad.”

Travel on mind

Daddy dearest often takes his kids on excursions to different locations, from goofing around in snow-clad mountains to sailing in the ocean, Hrithik has taken the vacation game to the next level.

In this picture from a tropical holiday, the three musketeers are seen posing on a yacht performing a handstand. “I asked them for a heroic pose. I'm not entirely sure what they had in mind,” said the post.

Strong bonds

Hrithik and ex-wife Sussanne are often seen on outings together with their boys and are truly responsible parents. We hope they continue to share such beautiful moments more often.

Arm in arm

Aren't they the best-looking father-son duo? Hrithik truly melts our hearts with this emotional post. The family is spotted standing united and redefines the meaning of love.

Why so stellar?

How many hearts for this utterly drop-dead gorgeous selfie of Hrithik? This image features Hrithik’s green eyes which in fact makes the sunlight look beautiful!

A very happy birthday Hrithik.

