Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 5 Delightful Insta Pics of Bollywood's Greek God
On Hrithik’s birthday, we mined into his social media account and below are five most delightful pictures of the actor you can’t miss.
Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 46th birthday. The actor who danced into the hearts of audiences with his phenomenal hits almost refuses to age. Blessed with spectacular acting skills, this super star is surely a darling of the masses.
Hrithik is known to be a family man who takes time from his busy schedule to spend time with his parents and two sons.
Read: Sussanne Khan Pens Heartwarming Wish on Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday
From sharing posts of his fitness regime to family getaways, he keeps his Instagram handle updated. On the Super 30 actor’s birthday, we mined into his social media account and here are 5 most delightful pictures you can’t miss.
Read: Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Mission Kashmir to Super 30, 5 Times He Went off the Beaten Track
Enchanting good looks
Hrithik’s looks has always made us weak in the knees. He never fails to charm everyone with his eye-catching persona.
He recently captioned a pic, “If I think I look good, does that make me look bad.”
Travel on mind
Daddy dearest often takes his kids on excursions to different locations, from goofing around in snow-clad mountains to sailing in the ocean, Hrithik has taken the vacation game to the next level.
In this picture from a tropical holiday, the three musketeers are seen posing on a yacht performing a handstand. “I asked them for a heroic pose. I'm not entirely sure what they had in mind,” said the post.
Strong bonds
Hrithik and ex-wife Sussanne are often seen on outings together with their boys and are truly responsible parents. We hope they continue to share such beautiful moments more often.
View this post on Instagram
Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. . A moment in itself. . It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. . Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home. . #beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance #loveisgreaterthanfear #explorersforever #childrenarethefuture #harmony
Arm in arm
Aren't they the best-looking father-son duo? Hrithik truly melts our hearts with this emotional post. The family is spotted standing united and redefines the meaning of love.
View this post on Instagram
Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. . Love you Dad.
Why so stellar?
How many hearts for this utterly drop-dead gorgeous selfie of Hrithik? This image features Hrithik’s green eyes which in fact makes the sunlight look beautiful!
A very happy birthday Hrithik.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Clocks 1 Million Users; Everyone Really Wants to Avoid Call Drops
- Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Vs Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Box Office Battle: Who'll Win?
- Aamir Ali Reacts to Separation Rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh, Says All is OK
- Woman Killed Her Mother-In-Law with Snakebite for Objecting to Her Extramarital Affair
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating