Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraja, Mani Ratnam: Watch Evergreen Songs of the Legendary Duo

Birthday of two timeless doyens falls on June 2. While Mani Ratnam (born in 1956), the fabulous filmmaker turns 65, Ilaiyaraja (born in 1943), the musical maestro steps into his 78th year, today. Much loved and respected by audience, the exceptionally talented duo not just shares their birthday, but also has many commendable collaborations which weaved magic.

The maiden collaboration of Ilaiyaraja (five-time National Award winning music composer) and Mani Ratnam (six-time National Award winning director) was in ‘Pallavi Anu Pallavi’, a Kannada film. Both the doyens have enriched the Indian music, and mainstream cinema through their sheer talent, brilliance, attention to detail. The perfect pair worked in 10 films and has given the world some of the most timeless songs which redefined the concept of screenplay and music.

As both the renowned personalities turn a year older together, let’s cherish their wonderful works that resulted out of their association. Take a look at the evergreen songs of the legendary duo:

Andhi Mazhai Megam: The heart touching song resulted from the duo’s great collaboration in the Tamil movie Nayakan. Influenced by Carnatic raga, Natabhairavi, this sonorous song went on to become a memorable one.

Chinna Chinna Vanna kuyil: This sensational song was the outcome of yet another Ratnam-Illaiyaraja partnership. It is from Ratnam’s landmark National Award winning Tamil film Mouna Ragam. Ilaiyaraja’s beautiful composition set in Carnatic raga (Gourimanohari), captured the innocent yearnings of a young bride. The beauty of this evergreen song lay in the fact that it transcended language.

Nilaave Vaa: Mouna Ragam churned out many songs that were immensely popular. Nilaave Vaa set in Dheerashankarabharanam raga was a beautiful, soothing composition sung by Balasubrahmanyam.

Panivizhum Iravu: It was another lovely song that the audience loved from the same film. Natabhairavi raga was chosen for this superhit romantic song sung by Janaki and Balasubrahmanyam.

O Priya Priya: This spellbinding song is from Telugu movie Geethanjali, sung by Balasubrahmanyam and K.S.Chitra.

Thoongatha Vizhigal: It’s a beautiful love song from the movie Agni Natchathiram. Composed in Amritavarshini raga, with soft notes.

Yamunai Aatrile: Based on Yamunakalyani raga, this mesmerizing, soulful song was composed for the Tamil film Thalapathi.

It marked timeless duo’s 10th and last collaboration.

