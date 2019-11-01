Happy Birthday Ileana D’Cruz: 5 Pics That Prove Her Insta Game is on Point
On her birthday, let’s take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's best pictures on Instagram.
Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram
Actor Ileana D’Cruz, who mainly appears in Bollywood films, is celebrating her 33rd birthday. The actor is known for her role as Shruti Ghosh in Anurag Basu’s 2012 comedy drama Barfi. With this film, Ileana had marked her debut in the Bollywood film industry.
She made her acting debut in the Telugu industry in 2006 with YVS Chowdhary’s feature film Devadasu. Devadasu became the year's first major commercial success whilst earning D'Cruz the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debutant.
Ileana rocks her Instagram handle with her cute smile and figure to die for. So, on her birthday, let’s take a look at her best pictures on Instagram.
Monochromic beauty
In this black and white picture, Ileana can be seen wearing a high waist pencil skirt with a thigh length slit. She has paired the skirt with a black bandeau top, raising the temperatures really high.
Just laugh it out!
Ileana seems to have the time of her life in this picture on a boat. Looking her usual gorgeous, the Rustom actor is giving us major vacation goals with this picture.
Her eyes speak volumes
The weekend is upon us and someone is giving us major goals on spending some lovely lazy holidays. Her messy hair and eloquent eyes are adding on to the vintage background of the insides of a car.
Caught in the rain
This simple girl next door picture was clicked by her ex-boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Caught in the rain, she says she had mixed up feeling about it.
Beach baby!
Another picture clicked by her ex-boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, Ileana is happily chillin’ inside a pool on her vacation.
