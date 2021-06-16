Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: Best Movies Of The Filmmaker You Must Watch

Since his debut in 2005, Imtiaz Ali has made a name for himself in mainstream Bollywood. Imtiaz Ali’s expertise is not confined to directing; he also writes the scripts for every film he makes. As a result, his films frequently have a particular feel to them. He has won Best Dialogue for Jab We Met and has been nominated several times for Best Director for his work.

Imtiaz began his career on television before moving on to direct big-budget films. In the mid-1990s, he created and directed television series including Kurukshetra, Naina and Imtehaan, for which he earned positive reviews. In 2005, he eventually directed his debut picture Socha Na Tha, which was a flop at the box office. Nonetheless, Imtiaz persisted, and we are thankful that he did.

Today, let us look at his best works on the occasion of his birthday:

Tamasha (2015)

When it comes to producing emotions, this is most likely Imtiaz’s greatest work. It is not just Deepika Padukone’s finest performance of her career, but alsoone of Ranbir Kapoor’s greatest flicks. Imtiaz’s writing puts the two’s exquisite connection to the ultimate test. This isone of Imtiaz’s most creative literary projects, making it one of his finest works.

Highway (2014)

This was the first movie which was produced, written anddirected by Imtiaz. Highway received widespread critical acclaim, and rightly so. Taking his fascination with travel in a more local direction, and with a much-needed change to his usual pattern, the filmmaker tells the storey of Veera played by Alia Bhat, and Mahabir played by Randeep Hooda.

Rockstar (2011)

The film’s emotion suggests that it may be Imtiaz’s most intimate work. Rockstar is a classic story about a musician suffering for his craft, presented through the lens of Janardhan-turned-Jordan, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, and how his connection with Heer, portrayed by Nargis Fakhri, shapes him into an artist.

Jab We Met (2007)

The pairing of Kareena Kapoor Khan as the bubbliest Geet and Shahid Kapoor as the gloomy and pensive Aditya was an accomplishment on its own. The acting and chemistry are the highlights of the picture, but the entire narrative and conversations are solid. Jab We Met is one of the rare flicks that has withstood the test of time and continues to delight audiences.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Even though the reboot may have failed in front of the original,Love Jaj Kalis a must-see film for everyone. Following Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, the Saif-Deepika tale of past and present works in different ways, and the film is appreciated by many. Non-linear storytelling is a feature that hasn’t been seen much on the big screen, but Imtiaz pulls it off admirably.

