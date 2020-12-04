Happy Birthday Jaaved Jaaferi: Here are Some Memorable Songs of the Actor

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who created a niche for himself in the industry through his impeccable comic timing and acting prowess, is known for his dancing style as well. The actor has worked in several Bollywood films as well as television shows. The multitalented actor was one of the judges on the popular dance reality show Boogie-Woogie. He has been part of many Bollywood films including the Dhamaal franchise, De De Pyar De, Bala, 3 Idiots, Jabariya Jodi, and Singh Is King. His perfect comic timing has also established him as one of the best comedians in Hindi cinema.

As the actor rings in his 57th birthday on December 4, let’s revisit memorable songs picturised on him.

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai Jaanam Tere Liye- The song from the 1988 hit film Woh Phir Aayegi had established the actor as one of the best dancers in the industry. The song was crooned by Amit Kumar and Anuradha Paudwal.

Le Le Dil De De Dil- The song featuring Jaaved and Madhuri Dixit was from the suspense thriller 100 Days. The song was sung by Amit Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Jaaved’s dance performance to the song can inspire anyone to shake a leg.

Bol Baby Bol Rock N Roll - The dance Song from action movie Meri Jung (1985) starring Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadhri, Nutan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Amrish Puri was one of the best dance performances of the 80s.

Mera Bharat Hai Mahan Eggjactly- The video song is from the album Jackpot. In the song, Jaaved not only showcases his dancing skills but lends his voice to the song as well.

Dekha Tujhe To Dil Gane Laga- The song featuring Jaaved and Rituparna Sengupta is from the 1994 suspense thriller movie Teesra Kaun. While Bali Brahmabhatt and Suneeta Rao voiced the song, the music was composed by Anand Milind.

Happy Birthday Jaaved Jaaferi!