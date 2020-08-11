Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: A Look at Some of Her Most Classy Looks From Social Media

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her birthday on August 11. The birthday girl was born in Bahrain. Jacqueline began her Bollywood career with the movie Aladin in 2009. Ever since she has established her name in the industry.

Some of her noted movies are Murder 2, Housefull 2, and Race 2. The actress, who has also featured in several music videos is quite popular on social media. On her birthday, here’s a look at her social media diary and some of her classiest looks:

Jacqueline can carry off any look with complete grace and innocence. The actress opted for a black saree with golden butterflies on it. With a middle-parting bun, she chose a statement choker to complete her look.

Wearing a shimmery dress, Jacqueline looks like a fairy in this one. For makeup, she has chosen shades of pink to go with, along with a starry detailing on one side of the face.

On one of the evenings last year, Jacqueline opted to wear a golden short dress, pairing with long and open hair. She chose minimalism for jewellery, with two jewels as earrings and a diamond bracelet.

The beauty turned heads with her leopard-print coat. She teamed it up with black pants and tied her hair in a pony.

While Jacqueline can pull off anything with perfection, she looks ravishing in traditional wears. Wearing a shimmery light-pink lehenga, Jacqueline looks elegant in this one.

The actress will be next seen in Lashya Raj Anand's action/adventure Attack.