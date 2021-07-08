Happy Birthday Jaden Smith: Top 5 Movies of the American Actor

Jaden Christopher Syre Smith is an American actor, rapper, singer, and composer who commonly goes by the name Jaden. Smith made his cinematic debut alongside his father Will Smith in the 2006 picture The Pursuit of Happiness. Jaden received the Breakthrough Performance award at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards for this performance. While Jaden has done some top-notch roles in many movies, his music is nothing to look down upon too. Today on the special occasion of his birthday, we are here to look at the top movies by Jaden.

Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Jaden made his debut with this movie, and his adorable self is something nobody can miss. The movie is biographical drama about Chris Gardner (portrayed by Will Smith). The movie is about Chris finding it difficult to manage financially because of one bad investment where he spent all his life savings, while working in an internship hoping to be chosen for the job.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Day the Earth Stood Still is a 2008 American science fiction drama film that is a version of the same-named 1951 film. The script by David Scarpa is based on Harry Bates’ 1940 classic science fiction short tale “Farewell to the Master" and Edmund H. North’s 1951 screenplay adaptation. This version, directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Keanu Reeves and Jaden, substitutes nuclear conflict with the modern concern of humankind’s environmental damage. Jaden’s role in the movie is how Keanu’s character Klaatu, sees that life on Earth has meaning.

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid, also known as The Kung Fu Dream in China, is a 2010 wuxia martial arts drama movie directed by Harald Zwart and part of the The Karate Kid franchise. It was produced by Jerry Weintraub, James Lassiter, Ken Stovitz, and Jaden Smith’s parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Dre Parker (Jaden Smith), a 12-year-old from Detroit, goes to Beijing, China with his mother and becomes involved with the local bullies. Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), an old maintenance worker and kung fu teacher who teaches him the secrets of self-defense, becomes an unlikely friend.

After Earth

After Earth is a 2013 American post-apocalyptic action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan and co-written by Gary Whitta, based on Will Smith’s original plot idea. It is the second film starring real-life father and son Will and Jaden Smith. The film is set in the 31st century when the Earth has long been deserted and humanity are at odds with an unknown extra-terrestrial race. Jaden plays his role perfectly and while the movie was not critically acclaimed, it will always be in our hearts as one of Jaden’s best roles.

The Get Down

The Get Down premiered on Netflix on August 12, 2016 and was discontinued after one season. The show is set in New York City’s South Bronx in the late 1970s; the term refers to portions of disco and R&B songs that could be replayed using multiple turntables and were particularly popular among dancers. Dizzee is a graffiti artist who goes by the alias Rumi 411, and Jaden portrays the most creative of the Kipling brothers.

