Happy Birthday Jamie Dornan: 5 Songs of the Actor You Must Have in Your Playlist

Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan turns 39 years old today. Born in Belfast, he started his career as a model and then made his acting debut in the 2006 film Marie Antoinette. However, he gained recognition from the TV series The Fall which went on air from 2013 to 2016. He was also nominated for BAFTA TV Awards.

Jamie was then cast in the Fifty Shades movie franchise which became a hit and the audience appreciated its soundtracks.

On the star’s birthday, we have compiled a list of his best songs which should be on every music lover’s playlist.

May Be I’m Amazed

Jamie aka Mr Christian Grey himself has sung the cover of Paul McCartney’s song which featured in Fifty Shades Freed. To those who aren’t aware, Jamie was the lead singer for a band called Sons of Jim before he became an actor.

Crazy In Love

Beyonce’s Crazy In Love was chopped up for a remix to adjust it in Fifty Shades of Grey and it was loved by fans. Though Beyonce’s fans argued that the remix did not match up to the original version, however, it still gained a lot of views.

Love Me Like You Do

Ellie Goulding’s track became an unofficial theme song for the series. The upbeat love song hovered at No. 3 for quite some time on the Billboard Hot 100. Goulding also added it to her third studio album, Delirium.

I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

Taylor Swift’s track reached at No. 2 on the Hot 100. It was also nominated in the Grammy for best song written for visual media. Swift appeared with One Direction member Zayn Malik in this soundtrack.

Not Afraid Anymore

Halsey took out the dark and seductive track for the Fifty Shades Darker, featuring her distinct vocals over an intense electro-pop beat.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here