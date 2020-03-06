Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Best Moments of the Actress on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 on March 6. The star kid, who made her debut with Dhadak, is daughter to filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi.

Jahnvi was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original, Ghost Stories. She will next appear in Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

Janhvi is known to be extremely close to her family and often shares glimpses of small and big moments with them on social media. Today, on her birthday, let's look at some of her best moments on Instagram:

Sisters are the best

Janhvi is closest to her younger sibling Khushi. Sharing a cosy snap from winter land, she wrote, “Fur is faux but our love isn’t”.

More the merrier

In the picture, Janhvi looked super excited as she preps for Christmas. Donning a Santa Claus cap, she wrote, "It's almost Christmas and I've got more than one reason to be this happy!! ✨ p.s this was truly candid."

Papa Dearest

Although it's often said that Boney's favourite child is Khushi, nonetheless he loves Janhvi equally. She often posts endearing pictures with her father.

Mom

On mother’s day, Janhvi had shared this utterly emotional post. Reminiscing her favourite childhood moments with her mother, she wrote, “Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day”.

FamJam

In this enduring snap, we can see the entire Kapoor Khandan Diwali ready. The caption reads, “It’s a famjam ✨ Happy Diwali!!"

Happy Birthday, Janhvi!

