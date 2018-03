Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor Writes A Heartwarming Note To Late Sridevi’s Daughter

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late, legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, turns 21 today.At a time when the Kapoor family is mourning the sudden death of veteran actor and mom of two, Sridevi, it seems only fair that friends and family members extend their well wishes and lend comforting words and encourage Janhvi to stay strong in these difficult times.Actress Sonam Kapoor, took to social media to wish Janhvi on her birthday and express happiness in seeing the young girl showing immense strength even after losing her ‘everything’.Sonam wrote, “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu (sic).”Credit: @ sonamkapoor Designer Manish Malhotra too took to Instagram to wish Janhvi on her 21st birthday. He shared a picture of late Sridevi, Janhvi and himself and captioned it, “Happy birthday my dearest Janhvi Kapoor. May God bless you with happiness, love, peace and just everything (sic).”Credit: @ Manish Malhotra On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in her debut film Dhadak, a Bollywood remake of hit Marathi film Sairat, opposite Ishan Khatter, slated for release this July.