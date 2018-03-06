English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor Writes A Heartwarming Note To Late Sridevi’s Daughter
As Janhvi Kapoor turns 21 today, Sonam Kapoor posts a heartfelt birthday wish to her.
Image Courtesy: Jhanvi's official Instagram account
Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late, legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, turns 21 today.
At a time when the Kapoor family is mourning the sudden death of veteran actor and mom of two, Sridevi, it seems only fair that friends and family members extend their well wishes and lend comforting words and encourage Janhvi to stay strong in these difficult times.
Actress Sonam Kapoor, took to social media to wish Janhvi on her birthday and express happiness in seeing the young girl showing immense strength even after losing her ‘everything’.
Sonam wrote, “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu (sic).”
Credit: @sonamkapoor
Designer Manish Malhotra too took to Instagram to wish Janhvi on her 21st birthday. He shared a picture of late Sridevi, Janhvi and himself and captioned it, “Happy birthday my dearest Janhvi Kapoor. May God bless you with happiness, love, peace and just everything (sic).”
Credit: @Manish Malhotra
On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in her debut film Dhadak, a Bollywood remake of hit Marathi film Sairat, opposite Ishan Khatter, slated for release this July.
