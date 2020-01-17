Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: 10 Shayaris That Will Melt Your Heart

If you are a fan of songs like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga or Sandeshe Aate Hain, you are probably familiar with the name of the famous lyricist and dialogue writer Javed Akhtar.

While the man doesn’t need any introduction, it becomes inevitable to talk about the personality that he is, especially on his birthday.

Javed Akhtar was born on January17, 1945, in Gwalior to Bollywood songwriter and Urdu poet Jan Nisar Akhtar and Safia Akhtar, a singer, teacher and writer.

Javed Akhtar is grandson of Muztar Khairabadi and Bismil Khairabadi, and great great grandson of Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi, all renowned Urdu scholars and poets.

Akhtar has won a number of accolades, including the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), Sahitya Akademi Award and five National Film Awards.

Apart from being a lyricist and a screenplay writer, Akhtar is also a social activist and was a member of Rajya Sabha.

Most of Akhtar’s childhood was spent in Lucknow. He graduated from Saifia College in Bhopal.

Not many people know that Javed Akhtar’s birth name was Jadu, which was taken from a line in a poem penned by his father, Lamha lamha kisi jadu ka fasana hoga.

However, it was later changed to Javed.

Javed Akhtar landed up in Mumbai and formed a formidable partnership with Salim Khan. The duo wrote dialogues for many classic movies, including Sholay.

Here are 10 of the best quotes written by Javed Akhtar:

-- Main bhool jaun ab yehi munaasib [appropriate] hai, Magar bhulana bhi chahoon toh kis tarah bhulaaon, Ki tum toh phir bhi haqeeqat [reality] ho, koi khwab [dream] nahi.

-- “Kyun darein zindagi mein kya hoga? Kuch na hoga toh tazurba [experience] hoga.

-- Gin-Gin ke sikke hath mera khurdura [rough] hua, jati rahi who sparsh [touch] ki nami [moisture], bura hua.”

-- Tumhein bhi yaad nahi aur mai bhool gaya, who lamha kitna haseen tha magar fuzool [waste] gaya.

-- Unchi immaraton [buildings] se makaan mera ghir [surrounded] gaya, kuch log mere hisse [portion] ka suraj bhi kha gaye.

-- Iss sheher me jeene ke andaaz niraale hain, honthon pe lateefein [joke] hain awaaz mein chaalein hain.

-- Yeh khaamoshi [quietness] jo guftagu [talk] ke beech thehri hai, yeh hi saari baat saari guftagu me sab se gehri hai.

-- Kabhi joh khwab tha woh paa liya hai, magar jo kho gayi woh cheez kya thi.

-- Koi shikva na gham na koi yaad, bas bethe bethe aankhein bhar aayi.

-- Gairon [strangers] ko kab fursat [leisure] hai dukh dene ki, jab hota hai koi humdum [companion] hi hota hai.

