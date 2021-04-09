Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Her Most Memorable Movies With Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, the iconic, strong woman with an illustrious film career has been an inspiration forever, for many. An incredibly fascinating actress, she is the flag bearer of reinforcing a natural style of acting in both mainstream and art films.

Since her debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar, there wasno looking back for this supremely talented actress. Recipient of Padma Shri, 9 Filmfare Awards, alongside Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to movies, Jaya is a phenomenal woman.

As the veteran actress turns a year older, let’s reminisce her incredible body of work in movies; taking into account those which had Big B as her co-star:

: Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this was a romcom that featured the real life power couple in titular roles. Jaya’s character Mili, a cheerful girl who is a bundle of joy, is instrumental in spreading happiness. Her neighbour Shekhar (essayed by Amitabh) is a drunkard who falls in love with this spirited girl. Mili’s ways inspire Shekar and change him for the better.: This is a musical movie directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee again. Essaying the role of a couple facing a troubled marriage, both Amitabh and Jaya were brilliant. It is believed that the movie was based on sitar maestros Ravi Shankar-Annapurna Devi’s marriage.: It was an action film that went on to become a blockbuster hit. Amitabh played the role of inspector Vijay, and Jaya played Mala. This was a classic movie that ushered in a whole new trend in Hindi cinema.: The couple shared the screen together for the first time in this romantic film directed by Prakash Verma. Jaya was Bansi, a prostitute who got married to Birju, played by Amitabh.: It marked their third consecutive film with each other. One of the iconic hit movies that saw Amitabh-Jaya communicating in restrained manner, hiding feelings, where the silence spoke volumes through their masterful acting.: Directed by Yash Chopra, this romantic drama is yet another classic which featured Amitabh, Jaya; along with Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Sanjeev Kapoor.: The duo starred in the remake of the Bengali comedy film, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It was an ensemble cast with notable performances.: Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this movie was a huge ‘city hit’ and marked Jaya’s maiden movie as an adult. She was phenomenal in the role of a school girl. It starred Dharmendra, Utpal Dutt, and had Amitabh Bachchan make a guest appearance.Apart from the above-mentioned movies, both of them featured in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ek Nazar, Ki & Ka and Akka (Marathi movie).

