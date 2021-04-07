Happy Birthday Jeetendra: 5 Unforgettable Songs of the Legendary Actor

Legendary actor Jeetendra turns an year older on April 7. He has majorly worked in the Hindi film industry and has been exceedingly popular for his dancing abilities. Currently, he is the chairman of the Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment. The iconic actor has been conferred with Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006 for his contributions in the film industry.

He has been a part of 200 films in his career which kick started in 1964. His debut movie was titled Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne. The film was directed by V. Shantaram and had Rajshree as the female lead.The unforgettable song from the movie Khushboo has been voiced by legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The track is filmed on the birthday boy and Hema Malini, who was also the movie’s heroine.This peppy number from 1971 film Caravan is still played on occasions. The thriller movie was directed by Nasir Hussain. Grooving with Jeetendra on this track is iconic actress Asha Parekh.This dance track of Jeetendra and Sridevi is timeless. The song is remembered for its upbeat nature and the dance moves done by both the legendary actors. This evergreen number is apart of 1983 film,Himmatwala.Babita and Jeetendra smashed the floor with their moves on this track. The song voiced by Mohammed Rafi is still played at umpteen birthday parties. The popular number was a part of Ravikant Nagaich’s movie,Farz.The track from Parichay continues to be one of the most soulful songs of the Bollywood film industry.

It has been voiced by Kishore Kumar while the lyrics have been done by Gulzar.

