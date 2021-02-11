Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: Her 10 Stunning Pics on Social Media

Jennifer shared a blast from the past as she penned down her goodbye to the year 2020. The black and white picture had the Friends actress lying on the basin top with her legs suspended in the air.

Jennifer urged people of the US to vote and choose the right candidate during the Presidential Elections 2020. She said that she was voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as “right now this country is more divided than ever”.

Jennifer poses with her latest pet, Lord Chesterfield. The caption expressed her gratitude. The actress adopted the new puppy back in October last year.

Here's when Jennifer broke the internet with her Instagram debut

Jen is a good friend of Jimmy Kimmel and even prepared enchilada for the host on Thanksgiving.

This is when both Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow made an appearance on Jennifer’s Instagram handle.

When Jennifer took her “best friend” Clyde to work and absolutely rocked it.

Jennifer took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude for having earned four nominations at the 72nd Emmy Awards. She wrote that she was “truly honoured” to be part of the team.

Giving a glimpse into the behind the scenes of her Emmy Awards preparation, Jennifer could be seen sporting the “other mask” with a drink in her hand.

Jennifer is already back on the sets of her hit Apple TV+ show The Morning Show and shared a picture from the set. The Marley & Me star also produces the show along with co-star Reese Witherspoon.