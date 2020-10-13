Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday Jimin: Here are Top 5 Tracks by the BTS Member You Must Listen to

Apart from performing with fellow BTS members, Jimin's solo performances are equally praise-worthy.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 13, 2020, 7:25 AM IST
Happy Birthday Jimin: Here are Top 5 Tracks by the BTS Member You Must Listen to
Jimin

South Korean mega iconic band BTS’s member Jimin turns 25 today and obviously, Jimin stans have made #JiminDay the trending hashtag of the day.

The BTS Army known for their over-the-top grand gestures of celebrating each member’s birthday are planning to have Jimin themed parties and even putting up customised digital billboards in areas like Tokyo’s busiest business districts.

The Jimin stans in Japan have successfully pushed Jimin’s videos on one of Tokyo’s districts Shinjuku Yunika.

Here are some of the songs where BTS’s vocalist and dancer delivers some of his best performances.

Filter

As fans geared up for BTS One concert last weekend, little did they know that Jimin would steal the show with his solo performance for the song Filter. With his smooth moves and unbeatable expressions, Jimin Stans called his performance the sexiest of all. Filter is Jimin’s solo song from BTS’s latest album Map of the Soul: 7

Black Swan

Jimin is also known as one of the best dancers out of the seven members of BTS and it was proven through his contemporary style dancing in the song Black Swan. He delivered a memorable solo performance for the song in the recent digital concert of the Band which was held on October 10-11.

Serendipity

Jimin’s solo song from the 2017 BTS album Love Yourself: Her is an ode to love and with his unique sweet voice the song gains a new meaning altogether.

Lie

This song is about living in a lie and deceiving oneself sung by Jimin who delivers the song in his painful yet sweet voice. The song has some phenomenal high notes which Jimin sings effortlessly.

Promise

BTS artists also release some special singles on their SoundCloud profile which are not part of their official albums. One of the singles by Jimin is named Promise. The song as the title suggests is a promise that Jimin makes to himself and his fans to be their own strength so that they can love themselves through thick and thin. Self-love is one of the major themes and messages that the band members promote through their songs and messages.

HBD Jimin!

