Happy Birthday Jimin: Here are Top 5 Tracks by the BTS Member You Must Listen to

South Korean mega iconic band BTS’s member Jimin turns 25 today and obviously, Jimin stans have made #JiminDay the trending hashtag of the day.

The BTS Army known for their over-the-top grand gestures of celebrating each member’s birthday are planning to have Jimin themed parties and even putting up customised digital billboards in areas like Tokyo’s busiest business districts.

The Jimin stans in Japan have successfully pushed Jimin’s videos on one of Tokyo’s districts Shinjuku Yunika.

Here are some of the songs where BTS’s vocalist and dancer delivers some of his best performances.

Filter

As fans geared up for BTS One concert last weekend, little did they know that Jimin would steal the show with his solo performance for the song Filter. With his smooth moves and unbeatable expressions, Jimin Stans called his performance the sexiest of all. Filter is Jimin’s solo song from BTS’s latest album Map of the Soul: 7

PARK JIMIN PERFORMING FILTER IN RED IS A CONCEPT I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/MtKp02BoHb — b⁷ 生 JIMIN DAY (@sinfulparks) October 10, 2020

Black Swan

Jimin is also known as one of the best dancers out of the seven members of BTS and it was proven through his contemporary style dancing in the song Black Swan. He delivered a memorable solo performance for the song in the recent digital concert of the Band which was held on October 10-11.

The sheer lace top , the moves , the motion of hands and feet with the most ethereal view , the AR effects like a chain on Jimin’s ankle , the camerawork , the movements like fluid , if Park jimin doesn’t won a grammy for black swan solo stage idk what can pic.twitter.com/JSUFytjdXX — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses | JIMIN DAY🎉🎉 (@PJM_vocal) October 10, 2020

Serendipity

Jimin’s solo song from the 2017 BTS album Love Yourself: Her is an ode to love and with his unique sweet voice the song gains a new meaning altogether.

him performing serendipity is a blessing pic.twitter.com/dewCocsQwc — ᴊɪɴɪᴇᴊᴇʏ •jimin day• (@jiniejim) October 12, 2020

Lie

This song is about living in a lie and deceiving oneself sung by Jimin who delivers the song in his painful yet sweet voice. The song has some phenomenal high notes which Jimin sings effortlessly.

a vocal appreciation thread : for park JIMIN beautiful vocals pic.twitter.com/X7nmDs4mO1 — ayanna ⁷♡ jimin day (@lovergoogie) October 9, 2020

Promise

BTS artists also release some special singles on their SoundCloud profile which are not part of their official albums. One of the singles by Jimin is named Promise. The song as the title suggests is a promise that Jimin makes to himself and his fans to be their own strength so that they can love themselves through thick and thin. Self-love is one of the major themes and messages that the band members promote through their songs and messages.

remember when armys asked jimin to sing promise and he dit it, he sing promise live with his ethereal voice. It's so memorable pic.twitter.com/e4G7wJkzsu — em⁷ JIMTOBER! (@koominkiss) October 12, 2020

HBD Jimin!