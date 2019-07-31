Happy Birthday JK Rowling: 10 Amusing Facts About the Harry Potter Creator

The brainchild of the famous Harry Porter series, JK Rowling was born on July 31, 1965. The 53-year-old writer is turning a year older, adding more fun to her life. Rowling is not strange to anyone who loves to read books. In fact, the success story of the writer of the Harry Porter series has inspired a lot of people. Known by her pen name usually, Rowling’s original name is Joanne. Born in Yate, Gloucestershire, England, Rowling is one of the best-selling authors in the world.

On the author’s 53rd birthday, here are some lesser known yet interesting facts about her that will leave you amazed:

--Rowling wanted to become an author ever since she can remember. In fact, when she was extremely young, she would sit and copy words from books “without knowing what the words meant”. Given her passion for writing, she wrote her first story – called Rabbit – at the age six, and wrote her first novel at age 11.

--Rowling applied to study at Oxford University, however, she got rejected. She eventually ended up studying French at the University of Exeter.

--It took Joanne good five years to plan all the seven books in the Harry Potter series. Most of her plans were written by hand on odd scraps of paper. Her last book’s epilogue was written in 1990.

--The famous King's Cross station in the Harry Potter books has a special significance in Joanne’s life. The whole idea of the boy wizard came to Rowling while on a crowded train back to London from Manchester. In fact, the iconic London station is the place where Rowling's parents James and Anne first met when they were 18. They married one year later.

--After the copies of her Harry Porter series made her famous, Joanne has to use a disguise in order to go out without being recognised to buy her wedding dress in 2001, when she married Dr Neil Murray.

--While money is no more an issue for the best-selling author, one of her prized possessions is the first edition of a Jane Austen book.

--While her real name is Joanna Rowling, she adopted middle initial ‘K’ when publishers Bloomsbury suggested using her initials on Harry Potter books. She uses 'K' as a tribute to her grandmother Kathleen.

--Being a famous author, Rowling has not read Fifty Shades of Grey yet. She once said, “Because I promised my editor I wouldn't.”

--Her favourite chapter from the entire Harry Potter series is Chapter 34 of Deathly Hallows, “The Forest Again”. Her favourite from the first book is "The Mirror of Erised".

--In 2011, it was announced that she had become the first female billionaire novelist. However, she was removed from Forbes’ list the following year after giving around £100 million to charity.

