Happy Birthday Jubin Nautiyal: 5 All-time Hit Songs by the Versatile Singer

Jubin Nautiyal is one of Bollywood‘s most prominent individuals, having given the world a few of the greatest works of his craft in the shape of music. Jubin was named Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year at the 8th Mirchi Music Awards in 2016 with his song Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and he also received the Zee Business Awards’ Rising Musical Star Award. His songs are known for their amazing melodies and lyrics.

Here are the top 5 tracks by Jubin that you really should not miss out on:

Lut Gaye

Within hours of its launch, Lut Gaye received widespread adoration. It quickly went viral, as fans replayed the song on loop, resulting in an instant chartbuster. This love song has become the first song to collect the quickest 500 million views on T-Series’ YouTube account after just 60 days of its debut, setting a new benchmark.

Meri Aashiqui

Jubin Nautiyal dropped a single named Meri Aashiqui after having chartbusters such as Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur and Tum Hi Aana. The song, written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Rochak Kohli, is a typical love ballad that received much praise from music lovers.

Dil Chahte Ho

AM Turaz wrote the love ballad, which was composed by Payal Dev. The song communicates the concept that real love is selfless and sacrificial. It became an instant hit just a few hours after its release. It stars Jubin and actress Mandy Takhar.

Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra

This Nautiyal track, which features Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon, takes listeners through a journey of many different emotions one goes during love and heartbreak. It hits all the right chords if you are looking for a soulful track.

Zindagi Kuch To Bata

With his song being incorporated in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the brilliant Dehradun youngster received much admiration. If you are wondering which song we are referring to, it’s the emotional and heartbreaking song, Zindagi kuch toh bata, which serves as the film’s theme song. The song became the heart and soul of the movie and Jubin went on to win Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year at the 8th Mirchi Music Awards in 2016.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here