2-min read

Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: 5 Times the Actress Carried Off an Ethnic Look with Utmost Grace

As Juhi Chawla turns 52 today, we look at some of her most vibrant pictures from her Instagram feed.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: 5 Times the Actress Carried Off an Ethnic Look with Utmost Grace
November 13 marks the birthday of Juhi Chawla, who is known for her bubbly and effervescent nature. Born in Ambala, Haryana in the year 1967, the actress was also the 1984 Miss India winner. Apart from the Hindi film industry, the actress has also worked in Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. With a career that began with 1986's Sultanat, Juhi has won audiences with her comic sense and on-screen presence.

In fact, she can very well change a dull vibe into a happy one with the amount of energy and vibrancy that she carries along with her. On her 52nd birthday, here is a look at some of the happy-go-lucky pictures from the actress' Instagram feed.

1. Sunny side up: With the perfect smile and a bit of confidence, Juhi is grace personified in this yellow kurta, along with matching dupatta and lehenga. With some gold jewelry complementing the look, the actress was definitely in a "Yellow state of mind."

2. Star-studded: For the Diwali celebration at Amitabh Bachchan's house, Juhi dressed up in an off-white kurta and lehenga, and paired it up with baby pink dupatta. She completed her look with a piece of heavy jewelry.

3. Pink is the new black: Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. This year, for the Dussehra celebrations, Juhi dressed up in an all-pink look. She wore a simple yet elegant pink Anarkali suit. With a pink Banarasi dupatta, minimal jewelry and curls, the actress looked every bit gorgeous.

4. Teal all the way: The actress can brighten up any setting. For the shoot of Dance Deewane, alongside her Gulaabi Gang co-star Madhuri Dixit, the actress dressed up in teal. With a kurta and matching dupatta, she actress combined it with a heavy neckpiece.

5. The throwback look: While there is no doubt over the fact that the actress still has the charm to woo anyone, nothing can beat this throwback look. On the completion of 29 years of Swarg, the actress shared some throwback pictures.

