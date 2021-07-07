Happy Birthday Kailash Kher: Best Songs Playlist of the Soulful Singer

Kailash Kher turns 48 today. He is one of the best singers India has. With an amazing voice quality his songs have touched the hearts of millions. The singer’s great hold on his notes has the capacity to make people get lost in his songs. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s have a look at some of his amazing songs:

Teri Deewani: The song was released in 2006. It was part of a non-film musical album named ‘Kailasa’. It is one the best songs of Kher.

Ya Rabba: This song sung by Kher was a part of the movie Salaam-E-Ishq. It was released in the year 2007. The film starred a number of actors, some of them are Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla.

Saiyyan: The song was from the Album Jhoomo Re. It was released in the year 2007. The beautiful song still has a special place in our hearts.

Jay – Jaykara: The song was from the hit film Baahubali 2 – The conclusion. Sung by Kher, it is one the best songs of the film. The film was released in 2017 starring Prabhas.

Mere Nishaan: The beautiful number belongs to the movie Oh My God. Starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the movie was released in 2012. It is a soulful song which has the capacity of making people feel peaceful.

Bam Lahiri: The energetic number in dedication to Lord Shiva is from the film Shor In The City. It is a favourite for people to play on Shivratri.

Allah Ke Bande: The song is from the movie Waisa Bhi Hota Hai part 2. It was released in 2003.

The song gained a lot of popularity and is still loved.

