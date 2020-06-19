Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Take a Look At 5 Stunning Pics Of the Diva

Kajal Aggarwal turned a year older today. The actress made her debut as a female lead opposite Kalyan Ram in Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2020, 1:50 PM IST
Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Take a Look At 5 Stunning Pics Of the Diva
South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal unveiled her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. (Image: Twitter)

Popular film actress Kajal Aggarwal turns a year older today.  The actress made her debut in the world of movies in 2007. She played the female lead opposite Kalyan Ram in Teja’s Lakshmi Kalyanam. As far as her education is concerned, the actor holds a degree in Mass Media with specialisation in marketing and advertising.

In 2012, she was also seen in Bollywood film Singham. In the Rohit Shetty cop-drama she was paired opposite actor Ajay Devgn.

On the occasion of her birthday, here is a look at some of her beautiful pictures on Instagram

Ethnic Elegance

Clad in a green coloured ethnic outfit, Kajal looked stunning in this frame. She is posing in an outdoor setup and is surrounded by plants in the background. For captioning, she has used a leaf and a green heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

☘️💚

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Who’s the real Kajal?

In the photo, Kajal is posing with her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds. She is wearing a pink outfit and can be seen striking a pose that is similar to that of the statue.

Musing is happiness

Don’t you think red looks amazing on her? Kajal captioned the cuteness overloaded snap as, “in one of my favs”.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ in one of my favs ! @camilacoelhocollection

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Beach sunset team

Clad in a pink dress one can see her enjoy the sunset with some wine. Captioning the stunning photo, she wrote, “Sipping some wine by the beach, Enjoying the beautiful sunset, Relaxing by the magnanimous ocean... - True happiness!”

Taj Love

Kajal can be seen striking an adorable pose right in front of the Taj Mahal. She is wearing a grey coloured suit and has made the heart symbol with her hands. All in all, the photo has turned out to be beautiful as the Taj in the background has been blurred a bit giving it a nicer overall look.

View this post on Instagram

#strikeapose

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

