3-min read

Happy Birthday Kajol: Her 6 Unmissable Social Media Posts

Kajol has turned a year older on Wednesday. Celebrating the occasion, let's revisit some of her social media posts.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
Ajay Devgn and Kajol with Nysa and Yug

Bollywood actress Kajol turns 46 years old today. The versatile actress has done some evergreen films in her career. She entered the film industry at the age of 16 and has been going strong since then. The actress is married to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and the duo are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Kajol is an avid social media user and is more than often seen sharing photos with her family. As she turns an year older today, here is a look at some of her unmissable Instagram photos:

Family is the best travel buddy

In the photo, the birthday girl is seen posing with her family including husband and two children. The Devgns are posing against a stunning backdrop of mountain and trees while standing in front of their car. From the looks of it one can assume that the snap would have been clicked during a driving break.

No love like mother-daughter

This monochrome snap features Kajol and her mother veteran actress Tanuja. The duo is seen smiling ear to ear as the pose for the lens.

Nysa's 16th birthday

In the selfie, Kajol and her daughter are seen wearing traditional indian outfits. Captioning the stunning photo, she said, "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow know that you will always be my heartbeat. always"

BTS

The short video shows how it is like to snap Ajay and Kajol together. The loving wife can be seen leaning on her husband from the back for the photo. The clip has been shot at a beach. The celebrity coupe is seen clad in casual, holiday attire.

Family that dresses up together, stays together

In the snap, Kajol is seen posing with sister Tanisha and their mother Tanuja. The mother-daughter duo are seen clad in stunning saree while Tanisha is wearing a fancy outfit. She captioned the picture ass, "All dressed up and TOGETHER for a change!"

View this post on Instagram

All dressed up and TOGETHER for a change !

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

BFF Love

Tales of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's on screen romance are famous across the globe. As many would already know that both of them share a great bond off screen too.

View this post on Instagram

Abundant love and affection always....

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

We wish kajol many happy returns of the day on this special occasion.

