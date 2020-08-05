Happy Birthday Kajol: Her 6 Unmissable Social Media Posts
Kajol has turned a year older on Wednesday. Celebrating the occasion, let's revisit some of her social media posts.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol with Nysa and Yug
Bollywood actress Kajol turns 46 years old today. The versatile actress has done some evergreen films in her career. She entered the film industry at the age of 16 and has been going strong since then. The actress is married to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and the duo are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug.
Kajol is an avid social media user and is more than often seen sharing photos with her family. As she turns an year older today, here is a look at some of her unmissable Instagram photos:
Family is the best travel buddy
In the photo, the birthday girl is seen posing with her family including husband and two children. The Devgns are posing against a stunning backdrop of mountain and trees while standing in front of their car. From the looks of it one can assume that the snap would have been clicked during a driving break.
No love like mother-daughter
This monochrome snap features Kajol and her mother veteran actress Tanuja. The duo is seen smiling ear to ear as the pose for the lens.
Nysa's 16th birthday
In the selfie, Kajol and her daughter are seen wearing traditional indian outfits. Captioning the stunning photo, she said, "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow know that you will always be my heartbeat. always"
BTS
The short video shows how it is like to snap Ajay and Kajol together. The loving wife can be seen leaning on her husband from the back for the photo. The clip has been shot at a beach. The celebrity coupe is seen clad in casual, holiday attire.
Family that dresses up together, stays together
In the snap, Kajol is seen posing with sister Tanisha and their mother Tanuja. The mother-daughter duo are seen clad in stunning saree while Tanisha is wearing a fancy outfit. She captioned the picture ass, "All dressed up and TOGETHER for a change!"
BFF Love
Tales of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's on screen romance are famous across the globe. As many would already know that both of them share a great bond off screen too.
We wish kajol many happy returns of the day on this special occasion.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Still Playing 'Naitik' Even After Leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Karan Mehra
- Someone Made a CV for Jethalal from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and It’s On-point
- Bundesliga Official Offers Help to Football Delhi to Develop the Sport in City
- 'For Heaven's Sake I Need to Finish This' - Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Training Harder to Bowl at 100 MPH
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Go Official With a Starting Price of $999