Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: 5 Pics of the Beautiful Mom-to-be

Kalki Koechlin turned 36 on Friday, January 10. Other than celebrating her birthday bash, the actress is currently enjoying her maternity period.

The Dev-D actress, who is dating Guy Hershberg, never shies away from sharing her personal life on social media. From loved up pictures with her beau to sharing adorable baby-bump snaps, Kalki’s Instagram is filled with glimpses from her personal life.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are the top 5 maternity pictures, which will make you go aww!

Lady in black

In this picture, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress comes out as an absolute stunner in a long black slit dress. She has put her hand on the baby-bump and is elegantly posing for the gram.

Night rainbow

Kalki looked ethereal in a sequined maxi dress. The actress completed her look with a pair of earrings.

Love is in the air!

In this super cute picture, Kalki is sitting in her boyfriend’s lap. The much-in-love couple is all smiles as they pose for the lens.

Love for yoga

The That Girl In Yellow Boots actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this shiny sheer green outfit. She posted the picture along with a caption and it reads, “Somewhere between malasana and goddess pose.”

Cover girl

In this post, Kalki looks effortlessly gorgeous in a light olive green dress paired up with a white mesh jacket.

