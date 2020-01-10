Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: 5 Pics of the Beautiful Mom-to-be
On the occasion of her birthday, here are some maternity pictures of Kalki, which will make you go aww!
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin turned 36 on Friday, January 10. Other than celebrating her birthday bash, the actress is currently enjoying her maternity period.
The Dev-D actress, who is dating Guy Hershberg, never shies away from sharing her personal life on social media. From loved up pictures with her beau to sharing adorable baby-bump snaps, Kalki’s Instagram is filled with glimpses from her personal life.
On the occasion of her birthday, here are the top 5 maternity pictures, which will make you go aww!
Lady in black
In this picture, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress comes out as an absolute stunner in a long black slit dress. She has put her hand on the baby-bump and is elegantly posing for the gram.
Night rainbow
Kalki looked ethereal in a sequined maxi dress. The actress completed her look with a pair of earrings.
Love is in the air!
In this super cute picture, Kalki is sitting in her boyfriend’s lap. The much-in-love couple is all smiles as they pose for the lens.
Love for yoga
The That Girl In Yellow Boots actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this shiny sheer green outfit. She posted the picture along with a caption and it reads, “Somewhere between malasana and goddess pose.”
Cover girl
In this post, Kalki looks effortlessly gorgeous in a light olive green dress paired up with a white mesh jacket.
View this post on Instagram
Grazia Cover December. On redefining beauty and embracing change. Wearing: Ribbed midi dress, Marks & Spencer (@marksandspencerindia); embroidered sheer blouse, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna (@rohitgandhirahulkhanna); diamond encrusted pendant, The Line (@thelinehq) at Le Mill (@lemill) Photographs: Tarun Vishwa Fashion Director: @pashamalwani HMU: @angelinajoseph Words: @tanya.91 Fashion Interns: Simran Jagdale (@thelittlemisswhoops), Shivangi Pradhan (@shivangi_pradhan) @dove #ShowUs #DoveIndia #RealBeauty #BeautyInclusivity #BeautyStandards #KalkiKoechlin #CoverStar #GraziaDecember2019 #GraziaXDove
