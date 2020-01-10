Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: 5 Pics of the Beautiful Mom-to-be

On the occasion of her birthday, here are some maternity pictures of Kalki, which will make you go aww!

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: 5 Pics of the Beautiful Mom-to-be
Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin turned 36 on Friday, January 10. Other than celebrating her birthday bash, the actress is currently enjoying her maternity period.

The Dev-D actress, who is dating Guy Hershberg, never shies away from sharing her personal life on social media. From loved up pictures with her beau to sharing adorable baby-bump snaps, Kalki’s Instagram is filled with glimpses from her personal life.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are the top 5 maternity pictures, which will make you go aww!

Lady in black

In this picture, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress comes out as an absolute stunner in a long black slit dress. She has put her hand on the baby-bump and is elegantly posing for the gram.

Night rainbow

Kalki looked ethereal in a sequined maxi dress. The actress completed her look with a pair of earrings.

Love is in the air!

In this super cute picture, Kalki is sitting in her boyfriend’s lap. The much-in-love couple is all smiles as they pose for the lens.

Love for yoga

The That Girl In Yellow Boots actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this shiny sheer green outfit. She posted the picture along with a caption and it reads, “Somewhere between malasana and goddess pose.”

Cover girl

In this post, Kalki looks effortlessly gorgeous in a light olive green dress paired up with a white mesh jacket.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram