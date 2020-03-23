Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 5 Times the Bollywood Diva Slayed in Her Ethnic Look

Kangana Ranaut is undeniably one of the leading actors of Bollywood, from playing a carefree model in Fashion to a warrior princess in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she has been praised for her versatility as an actor by critics. Apart from delivering some of the finest performances, she has aced the fashion unit exceptionally, rocking the most unconventional outfits like a pro.

The slayer’s style has seen massive evolution and she has truly emerged as an epitome of class and style. The Queen star knows how to string the paparazzi, be it donning an unapologetically sexy vibe or channelling the desi route.

On March 23, as Kangana turns a year older, we look back at some of her most gorgeous traditional attired outings:

In this evolved jade-blue six-yard, Kangana looks every bit a superstar. The embellished thread work saree paired with this full-sleeve blouse has become a must-have wardrobe.

Her chic dainty bun and royal blue earpieces are the highlights of this envious blended look.

Can’t get enough of Kangana dressed in this striking traditional gold-bordered Benarasi saree teamed with the ideal blouse. We heart her choice of turquoise stone centred pearl choker. With no highlights on the face and no earrings, she looks regal in pretty red lips.

Kangana’s gaze in this lovely combination is a sight to behold. The blue vibe with varied tints and shades is amazingly set, from the saree to the makeup. Seems she was born to rock this silver-blue club.

In this majestic and elegant look, Kangana makes for a delicate frame in this unconventional soft pink coloured kaftan overdress. She keeps the face to minimum make-up, casual bun and no jewellery but extravagant earrings. She opts for gold embellished ‘jootis’ to complement the borders on her outfit.

As we come across more of her fashion appearances, we comprehend that she is one of the few celebrities who has the knack to understand the balance of elements when it comes to dressing up. In this muted bronze sari with a blouse that is hard to miss, she awes her fans.

