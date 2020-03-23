Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 5 Times the Bollywood Diva Slayed in Her Ethnic Look
Kangana Ranaut's style has seen massive evolution and she has truly emerged as an epitome of class and grace. Here are some pics in which she looks beautiful dressed in traditional attires.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut is undeniably one of the leading actors of Bollywood, from playing a carefree model in Fashion to a warrior princess in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she has been praised for her versatility as an actor by critics. Apart from delivering some of the finest performances, she has aced the fashion unit exceptionally, rocking the most unconventional outfits like a pro.
The slayer’s style has seen massive evolution and she has truly emerged as an epitome of class and style. The Queen star knows how to string the paparazzi, be it donning an unapologetically sexy vibe or channelling the desi route.
On March 23, as Kangana turns a year older, we look back at some of her most gorgeous traditional attired outings:
In this evolved jade-blue six-yard, Kangana looks every bit a superstar. The embellished thread work saree paired with this full-sleeve blouse has become a must-have wardrobe.
Her chic dainty bun and royal blue earpieces are the highlights of this envious blended look.
#KanganaRanaut nails the perfect Saree look in this gorgeous @jade_bymk outfit for the launch of the Title Track of her upcoming film, Panga. . . #Panga releases on 24th Jan'20. . . . . . . Saree: @jade_bymk Earrings: @amrapalijewels Styled by: @stylebyami @tanyamehta27 Make up: @anilc68 Hair: @hairbyhaseena Photographer: @_sanu313_
Can’t get enough of Kangana dressed in this striking traditional gold-bordered Benarasi saree teamed with the ideal blouse. We heart her choice of turquoise stone centred pearl choker. With no highlights on the face and no earrings, she looks regal in pretty red lips.
Kangana’s gaze in this lovely combination is a sight to behold. The blue vibe with varied tints and shades is amazingly set, from the saree to the makeup. Seems she was born to rock this silver-blue club.
Ace of S̶p̶a̶d̶e̶s̶ Sarees! #KanganaRanaut's saree looks are to die for! Here, she is wearing this epic outfit from @raw_mango for #TheKapilSharmaShow for #Panga promotions. The episode will air this weekend. Stay Tuned! . . . . . . Outfit : @raw_mango Jewellery : @anmoljewellers Styling : @stylebyami @shnoy09 @tanyamehta27 Make up : @loveleen_makeupandhair Hair : @hairbyhaseena Picture credit : @ravindupatilphotography
In this majestic and elegant look, Kangana makes for a delicate frame in this unconventional soft pink coloured kaftan overdress. She keeps the face to minimum make-up, casual bun and no jewellery but extravagant earrings. She opts for gold embellished ‘jootis’ to complement the borders on her outfit.
Kangana charms us with her spellbinding guise embellished with ethnic jhumkas; captured at the inauguration of her New Studio today! #KanganaRanaut . . . . . Credits Outfit: @anamikakhanna.in Earrings: @amrapalijewels Juttis: @needledust Styling: @stylebyami, @shnoy09, @tanyamehta27 Make up: @anilc68 Hair: @hairbyhaseena Photo: @saai.vignesh, @ayeshasdigitales
As we come across more of her fashion appearances, we comprehend that she is one of the few celebrities who has the knack to understand the balance of elements when it comes to dressing up. In this muted bronze sari with a blouse that is hard to miss, she awes her fans.
The Queen in her natural habitat wearing a gorgeous saree, floored us with her effortless grace for the Trailer Launch of #Panga. . . . . **Wardrobe Credits** Outfit: @goodearthindia Jewellery: @thehouseoframbhajos Styled by: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @tanyamehta27 Make-up: @anilc68 Hair: @hairbyhaseena Photographer: @ravindupatilphotography . . . . . **Panga Credits** #PangaStories @foxstarhindi @ashwinyiyertiwari @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta @yagyabhasin @mehrotranikhil @shankarehsaanloy #JavedAkhtar @saregama_official
