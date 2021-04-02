Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Interesting Facts About The King of Comedy

The king of comedy aka Kapil Sharma was born on April 2nd in 1981. This popular stand up comedian turns 40 today. Starting from a small city of Amritsar in Punjab to making big into the city of dreams Mumbai, he has come a long way. He started off as a contestant in a reality show and now is ruling the small screen with his standup comedy.

His real name is Kapil Punj. He changed his surname from Punj to Sharma as he thought the surname 'Sharma' suits his personality more. RELATED NEWS On Fan's Request, Kapil Sharma Agrees to Share Pic of Baby Boy Trishaan Kapil Sharma Finally Reveals the Name of His Baby Boy

His father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj was a Head Constable in Punjab Police. He lost his father in 2004 as he was diagnosed with cancer in 1997.

He was rejected in the audition round of the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge when he auditioned in Amritsar. He was selected in the Delhi auditions and eventually won the show.

He spent all the prize money of Rs 10 lakh that he won in the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on his sister’s marriage.

His first passion is singing. He said in many interviews that he had moved to Mumbai to become a singer. His love for singing is evident even on his current show, where he never misses the chance of singing.

He won the show Comedy Circus aired on Sony six times.

He hosted various shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 6, Chhote Miyanand Ustaadon Ka Ustaad.

He launched his own show Comedy Nights with Kapil in the year 201 3 under his banner K9 productions on Colors Channel.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the romantic-comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon directed by Abbas Mustan. He worked alongside four actresses -Eli Avram, Manjari Phadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi and Sai Lokur.

In 2016, Kapil started his new show with the name The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony TV. Currently, he is charming the audiences with the same show.

aired on Sony TV. Currently, he is charming the audiences with the same show. In 2018, he married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in a lavish ceremony held in Jalandhar and celebrated the occasion with subsequent parties and receptions.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl Anayra in 2019 and then, a baby boy on February 1, 2021.