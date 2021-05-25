Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 Award-winning Movies Directed by Him

Director Karan Johar turns 49 today. He began his career as an actor in the serial Indradhanush (1989) and then assisted his cousin Aditya Chopra for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Johar has directed nine films and produced successful features like Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Wake Up Sid (2009). On his birthday, we take a look at five award-winning films he directed.

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

KJo’s directorial debut won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Johar received best director trophies in most of the awards. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji is till date one of the most loved and successful movies.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)

K3G, the second directorial effort by Johar, won big at several award ceremonies, including trophies for the director. The film deals with the clash between strict family values and individual choice. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

3. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Johar dealt with the theme of infidelity in marriage for his third film. He received praise for the script of the film which he co-wrote with Shibani Bathija. The lead stars of the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji and supporting cast member Abhishek Bachchan received praise for their performances.

4. My Name Is Khan (2010)

Karan Johar explored, in this film, the themes of racism, intolerance and the relationship between the state and its subjects, in a post 9/11 world, where Muslims were eyed with suspicion and subjected to racial hatred. The film also deals with autism through its lead character Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan). It won three Filmfare Awards.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Johar’s seventh film deals with one-sided, unreciprocated love and the expectations, sacrifices and heartbreaks associated with such relationships. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. It bagged four Filmfare Awards.

