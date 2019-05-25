Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 6 Times the Director Proved He is a Style Guru

While everybody knows Karan Johar to be one of the most talented directors, producer, screenwriter, costume designer and television show host, no one can deny that the man has impeccable taste in clothes as well.From appearing in cameos (Simmba) to walking the red carpet during award shows (Golden Rose Awards) or simply hosting his own show Koffee with Karan, the man never fails to surprise with his sartorial choices. As we gear up to celebrate Karan Johar’s birthday on May 25, here’s taking a look at 6 times Johar wowed us all with his sense of style.Karan Johar posted the image from Los Angeles. He can be seen sporting a black tee along with black trousers and an emerald green jacket with embroidery along its hem. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Johar was dressed in Gucci and rounded off his look with heavy framed glasses.Posted from Singapore, the actor was there to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds and looked dapper in a white Dolce Gabbana ensemble that he paired with massive white sneakers. Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director posted, "For my statue reveal at @mtssingapore in @dolcegabbana @rajeev_gogoi styled by @nikitajaisinghani !! This is not the wax statue this is me!!! Statue coming up...."|Karan Johar, along with Sonam Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan turned showstoppers for ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for a fashion event that was an ode to the textiles and embroideries of India and was in aid of the Cancer Patients Aids Association. Karan sported a look that featured quintessential mirror work, intricate gold embroidery and Chikankari. He accessorised the look with yellow glasses and effortlessly pulled it off.Another one by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the Takht director sported a leopard print tuxedo along with a black shirt and trousers. Taking to Instagram, he posted, "Shine it on! For #akustoletheshlo tonight! In a custom made Tuxedo by @abujanisandeepkhosla styled by @nikitajaisinghani @rahuljhangiani."The Koffee With Karan host sported the most bizarre jacket with animation motifs running along for the season finale of his show where he had invited Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan as his guests.KJo sported a metallic tuxedo by Tom Ford and carried it off effortlessly for Lux Golden Rose Awards. He styled his tux with a white shirt, black trousers and a black bow. The director completed his look with heavy framed glasses.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)