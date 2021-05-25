Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 7 Songs from his Movies You Must Have in Your Playlist

The man behind the Dharma productions, lovingly called as KJo, has been known for entertaining the audience with his larger than life, lush, candy floss laden movie extravaganza. Be it his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or latest film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the super chic, stylish sets, fashionable clothes, never ceased to charm the viewers. Moreover, what always heightened the existing beauty in his films, were the melodious, wonderful music compositions. The songs in his movies are undeniably charming and captivating.

The awesome title track of his maiden film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is hummed till date; or ‘You’re My Sonia’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from K3G continue to feature among the most popular Bollywood songs.

On the occasion of KJo’s birthday, here’s a compilation of 7 best songs from the 7 movies directed by him:

Koi Mil Gaya: This memorable, peppy song from Karan’s debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a massive hit. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, the song had Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, lip sync to its evergreen track. Music composition was by the famous Jatin-Lalit duo.

Suraj Hua Maddham: From the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, this song had a lovely, romantic tune that had almost become the lovers’ anthem back then. With soulful lyrics, deep poetic lines and subtle beats; gorgeous Egypt in the background, it was a superhit song. Picturised on Shahrukh-Kajol pair, this song was sung by the very versatile Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik.

Mitwa: It’s a very popular song penned by Javed Akhtar, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in the movie Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. It was sung by Pakistani folk singer Shafqat Amanat Ali.

Pretty Woman: Karan’s movie Kal Ho Na Ho churned yet another immensely popular song composed and sung by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. It was a rework of the famous song named Oh Pretty Woman recorded by Roy Orbison.

Noor-e-khuda: It’s a beautiful track from My Name is Khan, that went on to feature in the playlist of many owing to its heart-warming, soothing tune. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, it was sung by Mahadevan, Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal.

O Radha: Picturised on Alia Bhatt, Varun, Siddharth Malhotra, this track is from Student Of The Year. Composed by Vishal-Shekar, the groovy beat caught on with the audience and went on to become a raging hit.

The Breakup Song: From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, this song picturised on Anushka and Ranbir, was a superhit. Pritam had composed this track.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this lively, high-spirited song was sung by Arijit Singh, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi & Nakash Aziz.

