Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Making 50 Look Flamboyant and Fabulous

Karan Johar loves to play dress up! From his infamous fashion banter with director-choreographer Farah Khan on Instagram to professing his love for all things ‘Oversize’, Karan’s style mantra is anything but boring.

The Jug Jug Jeeyo producer has been serving looks with his trendy sunglasses, utilitarian coats, dapper suits, and avant-garde prints and motifs. Be it his love for Gucci bomber jackets or Manish Malhotra kurta sets, the filmmaker does know how to get the attention his wardrobe deserves.

Even though Karan’s red carpet or event looks over the years have been curated by his stylists Eka Lakhani and Nikita Jaisinghani, the filmmaker adds a hint of his ‘stylish persona’ to each look.

International brands such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace are a part of Karan’s stylish diet, which he religiously follows. From athleisure wear to formal suits, his Instagram account is dedicated to an array of looks from the respective brands. Closer home, if there’s a wedding or red-carpet event, Manish Malhotra or Gaurav Gupta are Karan’s go-to designers.

On the filmmaker’s 50th birthday, we take a look at a couple of flamboyant and fabulous outfits only Karan Johar could pull-off.

Glistening Glamour

Glamour is synonymous with Karan, and it also exudes from the clothes he puts on. A dinner jacket or a sherwani, there’s always a hint of shimmer on his ensembles. From sequins to mirror work, each ensemble adorned by Karan is a celebration in itself.

‘Plus Size is the new Skinny’

In one of his Instagram reels, Karan Johar expressed that ‘Plus size is the new skinny’ and encouraged his viewers to opt for oversized clothing. His wardrobe has an array of anti-fit sweatshirts and bomber jackets which he wears from time to time.

Suit Up!

Karan Johar never shies away from a dapper suit. While his go-to colour has been black, he has experimented with the design and the texture. From embellished motifs to OTT prints, he has slayed the look each time he puts on a suit.

Acing The Accessories

Karan Johar without his sunglasses is like Bollywood celebrity brides without Sabyasachi. The avant-garde and oversized sunglasses in an array of colours complements Karan to the T. Apart from his vibrant and classy eyewear collection, the filmmaker is known for his love for extraordinary shoes. From Balenciaga, Versace, Christian Louboutin to name a few, his shoe collection adds sole to his overall style.

