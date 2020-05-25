Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Happy Birthday Karan Johar: His 5 Adorable Instagram Posts with Family

In the year 1998, Karan made his directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The comedy-drama also featured Rani Mukherjee in the lead role.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: His 5 Adorable Instagram Posts with Family


Renowned Bollywood film director and producer, Karan Johar turns a year older today. He made his debut in the industry as an assistant director. Karan assisted Aditya Chopra in the iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

In the year 1998, Karan made his directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The comedy-drama also featured Rani Mukherjee in the lead role.

Furthermore, KJo is also the host of a popular talk show called Koffee with Kara’. In the year 2017, He has also been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award this year.

As Karan turns 48 today, we take a look at five of his adorable family moments:

1. My Mom, My Hero

Karan shares a close bond with his mother Hiroo Johar. On her birthday, Karan had shared a series of pictures with his mum and penned a note to express what she means to him.

2. Family Time, Happiest Time

The ace filmmaker became a father to twins - Yash and Roohi - via surrogacy. This year, the little munchkins turned three. On the occasion, the doting dad shared pictures with the cuties. In the caption, he thanked the universe for completing his family with Roohi and Yash.

3. Like father, like son

In the picture, Karan can be seen smiling as he leans on Roohi while holding Yash in his arms. He has called his son camera shy as he is not looking at the camera. “My son is camera shy just like me!!!,” read the caption.

4. Travel cravings in quarantine

Father and then filmmaker, Karan, as his Instagram bio reads, cherishes a great bond with his kids. His Instagram timeline is filled with adorable pictures and videos of the little ones. To stay connected with the online family during the coronavirus lockdown, Karan has started a series called ‘Lockdown with Kohars’. The series features Yash and Roohi, who rigorously police their dad’s fashion sense, films, humour.

View this post on Instagram

Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

5. Our dad is a monkey!

In the cutesy clip, Yash and Roohi can be seen playing on Karan’s bed. During the course of the video, Karan asks Roohi who is that monkey jumping behind you, to which the adorable daughter says, he is ‘Yash’. Towards the end, Karan asks ‘who am I’, to which she says, he is a ‘monkey’.



